Brandt: Aaron Rodgers Definition Of ‘Volunteers Not Hostages’ For Steelers

Coming off two tough seasons in New York and staring down his age-42 season, Aaron Rodgers simply could have called it quits, rode off into the sunset and enjoyed some peace and quiet after a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.
At times this offseason, the belief was that’s what he was going to do, especially as he dragged things out in free agency. But then, in early June Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, aiming to go out on his terms.
Since signing with the Steelers, he’s talked about why he signed up for one more year, citing the love of the game and wanting to give back to the game that has done so much for him.
He’s serving as a mentor in the quarterback room, too.
After speaking with him Saturday at training camp as part of NFL Network’s Back Together Weekend, Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt believes that Rodgers is the true definition of what head coach Mike Tomlin seeks in players.
“I think of what Mike Tomlin likes to say and one of those Tomlinisms is we want volunteers, not hostages. In other words, people who want to be there,” Brandt said of Rodgers, according to video via NFL Network. “Rodgers has absolutely no need to be there whatsoever. He doesn’t need to make money, he doesn’t need to prove anything. He doesn’t need to get in the Hall of Fame, none of that. He’s playing his 21st season ’cause he really likes Tomlin and he wants to keep playing ball.
“That is the very definition of volunteers, not hostages and Rodgers’ aura vibes, whatever you want to call them, it was really great.”
Tomlin uttered that phrase a few years ago, stating why the team moved on from players who expressed willingness to leave, rather than trying to convince them to stay. It’s become a popular Tomlinism over the years, too.
With Rodgers, he’s the shining example of that, at least for this season. After all that he’s accomplished in his career — four NFL MVPs, one Super Bowl, countless records — he could have taken the easy way out and retired. Yes, his career would have ended on a low note after a 5-12 season with the Jets, leading to his release in March.
But he didn’t take the easy way out. Instead, he viewed the Steelers as a good situation to try and finish his career the right way, going out a winner. He’s away from the New York media circus, is in a good situation under Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and has a great defense to lean on.
The pieces are in place and the setup seems strong for Rodgers. Now he has to fulfill his end of the bargain. He seems rejuvenated enough to do just that.