Bolting To Florida, Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson Shares Contract Thoughts Amid Holdout

With Trey Hendrickson bolting to Florida, neither of the Bengals’ projected top pass rushers is in Cincinnati for training camp. Along with first-round rookie Shemar Stewart, both are facing contract disputes with the team and owner Mike Brown. While Brown has a funny way of showing his appreciation at times, Hendrickson said he respects the man.

Even if he’s not a fan of their contract negotiations. Reportedly, Trey Hendrickson told Good Morning Football’s Manti Te’o that the Bengals’ multiple contract offers featured “atrociously, atrociously low” guarantees. Those guarantees reportedly only extend through the first year of the deal, which is atypical for top contracts.

Steelers fans can’t beat their chests too hard, though, because Pittsburgh was the same way. Before T.J. Watt broke down the door, the Steelers never offered guaranteed money for non-quarterbacks beyond the first year of a new contract. If they were negotiating with Trey Hendrickson, they might not be offering him second-year guarantees, either.

Said Hendrickson, via Paul Dehner Jr. and Dianna Russini, “I was more than willing to take less in some ways in order to make a deal work to accommodate the presented needs. I verbalized to the Bengals that I wanted to be a captain, to lead a young defense”.

Over the past two seasons, nobody has recorded more sacks than the Bengals’ Hendrickson. His 17.5 sacks in 2024 led the NFL, and he earned first-team All-Pro honors. But he is currently playing out a one-year, $21 million extension he signed a year ago. He is due to earn a total of $16 million for the 2025 season.

The Bengals have, of course, offered Hendrickson more than that, but evidently not market value. He will turn 31 in December, and he often seems to live on the periphery of the discussion of elites. There is T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby, and then kind of everyone else.

Including Trey Hendrickson, despite the fact that he has been one of the most consistent pass rushers of the decade. Over the past five seasons, he has recorded 70.5 sacks with 137 quarterback hits. He also has 65 tackles for loss and 12 forced fumbles.

The Bengals appear willing to make Trey Hendrickson a top-five pass rusher. They seem to be unwilling, however, to pay that and also guarantee to continue paying that beyond this season. Teams are naturally skeptical as players age, which is understandable, given the nature of the sport.

But the Bengals also have to consider their aspirations, and the fact that they are in a Super Bowl window. Is paying Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart to get them into camp the best means of competing? How firm a line do you want to draw in the sand? Because right now, Hendrickson’s drawn his line all the way on the peninsula. And he doesn’t appear willing to budge before Mike Brown does.