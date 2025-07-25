Bengals, First-Round Pick Shemar Stewart Agree To Terms On Contract

After a lengthy process, the Cincinnati Bengals and first-round pick Shemar Stewart agreed to terms on Friday for Stewart’s rookie contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s a four-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $18.97 million with a $10.4 million signing bonus for the No. 17 overall pick.

Just in: Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals reached agreement on a four-year, fully guaranteed $18.97 million contract that includes a $10.4 million signing bonus, per his agent Zac Hiller of LAA. Every 2025 first-round pick now has a deal. pic.twitter.com/LU3vRJEl9v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2025

Stewart had not been participating in Cincinnati’s training camp after previously holding out of other offseason work without a contract. He becomes the last first-round pick to sign a contract and the second-to-last draftee, with Cleveland Browns second-round pick Quinshon Judkins still unsigned. Judkins was arrested for domestic violence earlier this month.

There was a hold-up between Stewart and the Bengals over language around a clause involving conduct detrimental to the team, which would’ve allowed the team to void the guarantees on Stewart’s contract due to off-the-field issues. The Bengals ended up getting the language they wanted in the contract, while Stewart gets more money from his signing bonus at an earlier date, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Sources: The #Bengals ended up getting the language they wanted in the Shemar Stewart contract. In exchange, Stewart will be getting more money from his signing bonus on an earlier date. https://t.co/5kwsMhZvFT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 25, 2025

Stewart wasn’t the only player involved in a contract dispute with Cincinnati. EDGE Trey Hendrickson is holding out of training camp as he seeks a new contract. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks in 2024 with 17.5, a total he also posted in 2023. He’s currently due to make $15,800,000 in 2025.

With Shemar Stewart now signed, the Bengals can get their rookie up to speed with their training camp underway. It eliminates one distraction as the Bengals look to return to the postseason after a disappointing 9-8 campaign in 2024 while the defense struggled throughout the year.

Stewart didn’t have the production of a typical first-round pick, totaling just 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss in three seasons at Texas A&M. His athletic profile is tantalizing, though, with a perfect 10.0 RAS score, the highest among defensive ends since 1987.

Shemar Stewart is a DE prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 10.00 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 2012 DE from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/ACSFv0wnnK pic.twitter.com/g4DbViX3qJ — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 31, 2025

The Bengals are hoping that athleticism can translate to production at the NFL level, and they’ll now work to get a deal done with Hendrickson to complete their defense and head into the 2025 season free of distraction.