Ben Skowronek ‘One Of The More Undervalued’ Steelers’ Players, Reporter Believes Team ‘Should Use Him More’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some concerns with depth at wide receiver, but they might just have the answer on the roster — should they utilize him. That would be veteran receiver Ben Skowronek, a special teams ace for the Steelers, who emerged down the stretch last season as a valuable piece on the roster. The Steelers liked him so much they re-signed him to two-year deal this offseason, likely ensuring he sticks around moving forward.

The former Notre Dame product is working out in Malibu this week with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, along with a contingent of Steelers pass catchers. While he’s not thought of as a legitimate answer at receiver for the Steelers, the Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo believes he could be.

“That guy is one of the more undervalued players on this roster,” Fittipaldo said of Skowronek, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “Great special teams player and just watching that team last year, I know he was hurt, he is in and outta the lineup because of injuries last year. He was really effective when they used him as a receiver, too. So, I’m a big fan. I think they should use him more. Wherever he’s been, whether it’s been with the Rams or the Steelers, he seems to get pigeonholed into that special teams guy.

“But I think that guy’s a terrific athlete and I think he can be a bigger part of this offensive. If they allow it.”

A seventh-round pick in 2021, Skowronek developed into a key special teams piece with the Los Angeles Rams, working his way into becoming a captain of the team. While he held down a key special teams role, he also started to become a bigger piece offensively under Sean McVay.

Career snaps at fullback, in-line tight end, outside receiver and slot receiver showed off his versatility, and when he was on the field offensively he produced. A career-best 39 receptions for 376 yards and one rushing touchdown in 2022 put him on the map as an offensive weapon.

After being released following the 2023 season, Skowronek spent some time with the Houston Texans last summer before landing with the Steelers, going from practice squad to valuable piece. Now, entering 2025 he has a chance to carve out a bigger role offensively for the Black and Gold.

He’s shown in the past he can be a downfield threat in the passing game. Last season with Pittsburgh he took on a versatile role under Arthur Smith, playing 102 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Of those snaps, 53 came in the slot, 21 were out wide, 26 were as an in-line tight end and one snap came at fullback.

Skowronek has embraced the role of being an enforcer in the receiver room as a physical, tough blocker. That should get him on the field more this season.

If it does, hopefully more opportunities go his way. He has a history of producing and being a valuable piece. And he could offset some of the depth concerns at receiver.