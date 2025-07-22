Ben Roethlisberger Thinks Steelers’ Offense Has ‘Legit Shot’ To Be ‘Really Good’

The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled their offense this offseason, moving on from their leading passer, rusher, and receiver. Gone are Russell Wilson, Najee Harris, and George Pickens. In are Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf, with Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson set to lead the backfield. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said on the latest episode of his Footbahlin’ podcast that he thinks the offense has a chance to make some noise in 2025.
“You’ve got a real legit shot to have a good offense. Like a really good offense,” Roethlisberger said
While Rodgers is 41 years old and isn’t the same caliber of quarterback who has won four MVP awards, he still has enough left in the tank to give the Steelers good quarterback play. The position has been a mess since Roethlisberger retired, with the Steelers attempting to start anew with Kenny Pickett. After the Pickett experiment failed, the team turned to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. After another one-and-done playoff appearance with Wilson at the helm, the Steelers are hoping Rodgers can get them over the hump.
Metcalf should be an upgrade over Pickens, and the receiver room as a whole is more well-rounded at this point than it was last season. Warren was more efficient than Harris over the past three seasons, and Johnson is a good scheme fit for Arthur Smith’s offense. It’s not hard to see Pittsburgh’s offense taking a jump, but it wouldn’t take much to be better than the Steelers were down the stretch last season.
Getting into the territory of a “really good” offense might be difficult, but the Steelers have the pieces in place that fit what Smith wants to do. The key will be the offensive line holding up. It’s the offense’s biggest question mark right now, with Broderick Jones coming off a subpar season and moving to left tackle. Troy Fautanu is taking over the reins at right tackle after missing all but one game of his rookie season with a knee injury.
If the line can do its job, the run game has a chance to take a step forward. Rodgers will be able to operate cleanly with a top receiver in Metcalf and solid secondary options like Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth, along with Jonnu Smith and Roman Wilson. Pittsburgh’s defense should be solid, as usual, so if the offense can take a jump to be one of the better units in the league, the Steelers will have a real chance to make some noise and potentially win their first playoff game since 2016.