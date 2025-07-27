Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey ‘Excited To Go In Together’, Rooney Says Of Hall Of Honor

Yesterday, the Steelers announced QB Ben Roethlisberger and C Maurkice Pouncey, one of the franchise’s greatest pairs, would enter the Hall of Honor together. They wouldn’t have it any other way, team president Art Rooney II believes. The two nearly retired together after the 2020 season, so it seems a fitting tribute to take this step together, too.

“They’re excited about being in together”, Rooney said of Roethlisberger and Pouncey. “When I called Ben, the first thing he said was, ‘Well, who are the other ones’? I said, ‘I can’t tell you yet. I haven’t talked to them yet’. And I think he was hoping one of them would be Maurkice for sure. So they’re excited to go in together, for sure”.

The Steelers picked Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, Maurkice Pouncey in 2010. Pouncey played his entire career with Roethlisberger, barring the quarterback’s injury in 2019. Roethlisberger had to endure, essentially, two seasons without Pouncey due to injury as well.

As with most quarterbacks, Roethlisberger had a close relationship with his linemen, none more so than Pouncey. Pouncey became his rock, a source of consistency, and a fellow leader on the offense. Together, they helped give the Steelers, somewhat briefly, one of the NFL’s best offenses.

And both of them are certainly among the greatest players in franchise history. That’s why Roethlisberger and Pouncey share the honor of joining Joey Porter Jr. as the Steelers’ Hall of Honor class of 2025. They both made lasting marks on the history of the organization and will be immortalized for the future.

While Ben Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls with the Steelers, it’s a goal Maurkice Pouncey never achieved. Pittsburgh reached the Super Bowl his rookie season, though he could not play due to injury. Either way, the Steelers lost and never returned to that mountaintop.

Last year, Mike Tomlin expressed that failing to get Pouncey a Super Bowl was among his biggest professional regrets, and I’m sure Roethlisberger felt similarly. Many great players, of course, fail to earn a ring. In terms of the Steelers, it appears Cameron Heyward is trending toward being the next.

A place in the Hall of Honor won’t replace a Super Bowl, but I’m sure Pouncey appreciates going in with Roethlisberger. By all indications, they maintain a close relationship to this day. He has had Pouncey on his podcast as a guest multiple times, for example, and you could see their camaraderie.

Most importantly, the Hall of Honor will give Steelers fans a chance to honor the Killer Bs era that Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey together represent. Roethlisberger, of course, goes back further than that, and Joey Porter Sr. even further than that. But many fans today grew up watching those teams, and you never forget those formative memories.