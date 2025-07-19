Ben Roethlisberger Appreciates Will Howard’s Emotional Draft Day Reaction: Wasn’t ‘Let’s Throw A Party, Let’s Have Cameras’

Count Ben Roethlisberger as one of the many football fans touched by Will Howard’s emotional draft day reaction after the Pittsburgh Steelers made him the team’s sixth-round pick. For Roethlisberger, those genuine moments surrounded by his family is proof Howard has a fighting chance to make it in the NFL. Joining former Chicago Bears RB Matt Forte for a discussion on a wide-range of topics, Roethlisberger thought Howard’s response to getting picked was perfect.

“The Steelers took Will Howard in the sixth round this year. Quarterback, Ohio State, national champion,” Roethlisberger told Forte on the Sports Spectrum podcast. “He gets drafted sixth round and tears pouring down his face…his dream of playing in the NFL. At least he has a chance. Doesn’t mean he’s going to make it, sixth round, but he’s excited about it. You watch other guys and they get drafted and are like, ‘let’s throw a party. Let’s have cameras.’

“I’m not trying to bash any one person. But you just see the difference sometimes in the love of the game.”

While Roethlisberger professed he wasn’t calling out any other prospect, his comments certainly hint at Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders. The 2025 draft’s top story who went from a first-round candidate to fifth-round selection, he fell in the draft partially due to concerns over his personality.

His draft day experience was billed as a marquee event. Livestreamed throughout the weekend that captured a prank call by the son of Atlanta Falcons’ DC Jeff Ulbrich, Sanders received a suitcase containing $1 million after being picked by the Browns.

Let’s tell the correct story now… It was actually a gift that he received….

and it was a million. https://t.co/pKc4XH9awJ — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) April 28, 2025

Though Howard’s draft day experience was much more understated, he did have a party and camera crew. Howard was featured on the NFL’s annual “Hey, Rookie” series documenting the pre-draft preparation and draft weekend experience of notable prospects.

After receiving the call from GM Omar Khan and HC Mike Tomlin, Howard and his family shared emotional hugs and celebration before jumping into the family pool.

Will Howard moments after the Steelers drafted him: pic.twitter.com/xs2DLFcUsc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

Howard also immediately wanted to begin working to the point where Steelers’ coaches had to slow him down from diving into the team’s playbook.

No matter if the reaction was loud or subtle, players like Howard and Sanders are in similar spots with the same mission. Earn a roster spot and work their way up the depth chart. Howard enters Pittsburgh as the Steelers’ No. 3 quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. Sanders is battling for a role in Cleveland’s messy four-way quarterback battle. Spring reps indicated Sanders will open the summer as the No. 4 behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie, third-rounder Dillon Gabriel.