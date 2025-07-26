‘Been Waiting For It’: Joey Porter Sr. Reacts To Being Inducted Into Steelers Hall Of Honor

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their 2025 Hall of Honor class. It includes Joey Porter Sr., Ben Roethlisberger, and Maurkice Pouncey. All three are Steelers legends, and they’re very deserving of these spots. Porter recently shared his reaction to getting immortalized in the Steelers’ Hall of Honor.

“Just having some flashbacks of today,” Porter said Saturday via the Steelers’ Twitter. “Remembering 25 years ago was my son’s birthday. Now, 25 years later, I’m being honored to come into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Hall of Honor, which is an amazing honor to have.

“Been waiting for it. As happy as when I got the call. To reflect back on the time and think about how long this journey’s been, it’s been a long journey. Couldn’t be more excited to be in the Steelers’ Hall of Honor. I’m excited and blessed to have this opportunity.”

Porter was with the Steelers from 1999 to 2006. He accumulated 60 sacks, 10 interceptions, and 17 forced fumbles during that time. Porter was the Steelers’ emotional leader for most of that time, most notably helping them win Super Bowl XL.

Unfortunately, Porter didn’t spend his entire career with the Steelers. After the 2006 season, he left them to join the Miami Dolphins. He’d also go on to play for the Arizona Cardinals after that before retiring after the 2011 season.

However, Porter will always be remembered as a Steeler. His getting into their Hall of Honor has been a long time coming. Porter’s value to Pittsburgh goes beyond what he did on the field. His fiery leadership attitude often helped bring more out of the entire team. Especially during the 2005 season, there were multiple instances of Porter giving a passionate speech to rally his teammates.

Also, like he mentions, this moment is even more special because it’s Joey Porter Jr.’s birthday. While this announcement would’ve been great on its own, sharing this moment with his son must make it all the sweeter for Porter.

Porter, Pouncey, and Roethlisberger will be celebrated during halftime of the Steelers’ Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins. Hopefully, Porter Jr. can help Pittsburgh leave with a win that day for his father. However, if things aren’t going well, maybe they should see if the former Steelers linebacker has one more impassioned halftime speech left in him.