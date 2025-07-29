‘Been A Long Time Coming’: Logan Lee Ready To Show What He Can Do With Pads On

The Steelers put the pads on today, and Logan Lee is ready for it. After a year on IR, he is hungry to prove his mettle. As HC Mike Tomlin said, “the big-man game is played in pads”, and Lee wants to show that he can play. In fact, his game is more of a “big-man game” than ever—but more on that in a bit.

“There is a lot more that goes into it once pads come on”, Logan Lee explained about why full-contact practices are more important for linemen, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You introduce power moves. You introduce different types of techniques. It’s nice to work toward being more football-like”.

The Steelers selected Logan Lee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After suffering an injury in the preseason, they placed him on IR. Although he seemed to imply that he didn’t have a serious injury, the team never activated him. They did open his practice window at the end of the season, though, so he got to get some work in.

At 6-5, 286 pounds, Lee is in many ways a prototypical Steelers DE. This summer, however, they are beginning to work him inside, Lee seeing nose tackle snaps. Having released Domenique Davis, it appears that is something they want him to do.

“I’m still playing nose tackle, the one and two-I and the three tech, as well”, Lee said, via Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s very new. I didn’t do any of that in camp last year, just in preseason games. Now that I have time to progress, it’s going to be a good opportunity for me to develop and grow in my versatility”.

After the defense struggled at the end of last season, the Steelers wanted to make changes. Since he didn’t contribute, Logan Lee could be a part of that change. Having redshirted as a rookie, he wants to show he can be a positive contributor to the cause.

“This will be a good idea of where I am,”, Carter quoted Lee as saying of anticipating padded practices. “It’s been a long time coming”.

Logan Lee played at Iowa with Steelers rookie DL Yahya Black, which is making for an odd pairing. Black, clearly the more prototypical nose tackle, is playing end in looks in which Lee is at nose tackle. We’re talking about just four days of practice, without pads at that, though. We have no idea what the Steelers’ ultimate vision is, but we know teams try various things at this time of year.

And for players like Logan Lee, position flexibility is critically important. Even now when the Steelers seem more willing to carry a seventh defensive lineman on the 53-man roster, it’s still not the norm. And they still often only dress five linemen, so at least one of them has to be able to play nose tackle. I’m not saying Lee will be the next Chris Hoke or even Steve McLendon. But it’s clear he is willing to try anything that helps him get on the field so he can contribute.