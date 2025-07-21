Beat Writer Thinks Kenneth Gainwell Can Have ‘Dion Lewis-Esque Impact’

It was a quiet, under-the-radar move this offseason, but it could be one that draws a great deal of attention during training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

That would be the addition of veteran running back Kenneth Gainwell on a one-year deal, the Pittsburgh Steelers teaming him with Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson in the backfield under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Given assistant GM Andy Weidl’s familiarity with Gainwell from their time together in Philadelphia it made sense why the Steelers added the experienced running back. But Steelers beat writer Brian Batko, during an appearance on the Post-Gazette’s North Shore Drive podcast, believes Gainwell will be one of the camp standouts.

And he could have a similar role to a running back from Arthur Smith’s tenure in Tennessee as offensive coordinator, one Pitt fans should know well.

“Sort of the nominal RB3, but he could end up carving out a little bit bigger role than that. I think he’s almost sort of Dion Lewis-esque in Arthur Smith’s offense,” Batko said of Gainwell, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “If you remember, Dion Lewis had a really good season in Tennessee one year. But there’s niche to be carved out there. There will be a lot of spotlight on the rookie, Kaleb Johnson, but I think Kenneth Gainwell is gonna be sort of half tailback, half wide receiver, slot receiver in what he’s doing in this offense.

“And he’s short, he’s shifty, he’s quick. Those players tend to make people miss and create some highlight-reel type of plays in these settings.”

Gainwell is on the smaller side at just 5-9, but he’s listed at 201 pounds and has held up well in the NFL. Last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Gainwell rushed for 290 yards and a touchdown on 79 carries and added another 16 receptions in the Super Bowl-winning season.

While he is behind Warren and Johnson in the backfield, there will be a role for Gainwell, much like there was with Lewis in Tennessee under Smith.

Lewis, who starred at the University of Pittsburgh, played a key role behind Derrick Henry in 2018 with the Titans. That season, he rushed for 517 yards and a touchdown on 155 carries, adding another 59 receptions for 400 yards and a touchdown.

He was the small, jitterbug-type running back, which is very similar to the style that Gainwell plays. So, that comparison from Batko is a strong one, one that could play out on the field as the Steelers could get creative with Gainwell and move him around, searching for ways to get him into space.

Smith even stated after the Steelers signed Gainwell that he wasn’t just a running back, which raised some eyebrows.

After putting on a show against the Steelers last season as a member of the Eagles, making plays left and right, the Steelers should be able to find ways to have plenty of fun utilizing Gainwell.