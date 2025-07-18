Beat Writer Questions Steelers’ Defensive Line Upgrades

The Pittsburgh Steelers upgraded their defensive line with the addition of Derrick Harmon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The team also drafted Yahya Black in the fifth round and made some depth signings in free agency, and collectively it was a much-needed upgrade after the team struggled down the stretch in 2024. The Pat McAfee Show Steelers insider Mark Kaboly isn’t sold on the upgrades the Steelers made, saying on The Kaboly And Mack Show that he has more questions about the Steelers’ defensive line than their offensive line.

“We’re talking about offensive line [and], I might be more worried about the defensive line. You got 39-year-old [Cameron] Heyward, I mean, what is he, 36? You got [Keeanu] Benton that pretty much leveled off his second year, and you got a rookie. And a bunch of other guys,” Kaboly said.

He questioned just how much the team upgraded up front defensively during a busy offseason.

“You’re coming off a 300-yard game you allowed the Ravens in the playoffs, and did you upgrade? You upgraded, but maybe not immediately upgraded,” Kaboly said. “Heyward has to play out of his mind. Benton has to take that step forward. And Harmon has to be a guy that can play right away.”

Kaboly believes that teams will look to run on the Steelers.

“You run the ball until you prove that you can’t,” he said. “I’m sure teams right now are saying, ‘If this team is weak, we can get ’em up the gut.'”

The playoff loss against Baltimore was a low point for Pittsburgh’s defense, and particularly its run defense, but it wasn’t a weakness all season. There were some lapses, but it wasn’t a unit that routinely got run all over. The Steelers have since added Harmon while also bolstering depth with Black and Daniel Ekuale while also re-signing Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Kaboly seems dismissive of Heyward because of his age, but the seven-time Pro Bowler is coming off one of the best seasons of his career and there’s no reason to think he can’t continue to play at a high level. A player’s development also doesn’t just stop after their second season, and Benton should take a jump in his third year. Harmon is still an unknown at the NFL level, but he led the FBS in pressures last season and should be an impactful addition to the group.

Add T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig off the edge, and the Steelers’ front seven should be a strength, not a weakness. While it’s fair to have some questions, it’s hard to argue the defensive line is more of a question mark than the offensive line.