Beat Writer Outlines How T.J. Watt Can Bounce Back

For a month-long stretch, T.J. Watt looked mortal. Held without a sack in his final four games of the regular season and playoffs, Watt finished 2024 with low numbers compared to his lofty standards. Beat writer Ray Fittipaldo outlined how Watt can return to his usual numbers this season.

“[Watt] was talking about was moving around the defense,” Fittipaldo told WMBS’ George Von Benko during a Saturday interview. “Not just playing left outside linebacker. He said he is open to playing on the right side more. He’s always been deferential to Alex Highsmith because that’s where Alex plays, but he said he’s gonna be open to moving to the right side and moving around the defense.”

Watt’s previous insistence on playing on the left side was less about deferring to Highsmith and more about his own preference. Watt has been on record preferring to play the left side. He moved there for his second NFL season and his numbers exploded, becoming one of the league’s top pass rushers. Watt has indicated he’s more comfortable and more effective at left outside linebacker.

But with that effectiveness sapped down the stretch last season, Watt’s mind has changed. More schematic creativity to free him up will bring his elite numbers back to life.

“That’s the main thing,” Fittipaldo said. “The Steelers have to figure out a way to get him away from double teams, chips by tight ends, chips by running backs. And if they can do that, I think you’ll see his sack numbers go up.”

No question, the Steelers need to examine why Watt and the rest of the defense faded in 2024. But moving him to the other side isn’t the cure-all. Nor is it necessarily even the answer. Watt has built a Hall of Fame career playing from the left side where each week the opposition knows where he’ll align.

Pittsburgh needs to free him up, but the focus should be doing that from his primary position instead of flipping sides. That can mean more stunts, blitzes, and sim-pressure looks to prevent blocking schemes from turning all attention to Watt. Or, at the least, make them pay the price for doing so. Improved run defense will also create better and more frequent rush opportunities.

Regardless of the team’s plan, Watt needs to return to his 15-plus sack ways to make his massive contract worth it.