Beat Writer ‘Keeping On Eye On’ Rookie NT Yahya Black

First-rounder Derrick Harmon might headline the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class, but fifth-round NT Yahya Black could also play a key role in getting the Steelers’ defense back to its run-stuffing ways. As players report to training camp Wednesday, the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo is keeping an eye on Black. At 335 pounds, he’s hard to miss.

“I think Black is gonna have a role on this team,” Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Adam Crowley Wednesday morning. “Obviously he’s gotta prove it during camp. That guy’s a big body, 335 pounds. They’re looking for big bodies who can help stop the run. Everybody’s talking about Harmon, but I’m gonna be keeping an eye on Black as well.”

Pittsburgh’s draft class represented the Steelers’ need to get stouter up front to defend the run. Omar Khan and company invested three of their first four selections on the front seven. Harmon in the first round, outside linebacker Jack Sawyer in the fourth, and Black in the fifth. With an old-school build, Black is at his best plugging holes up the middle. Our scouting report made that clear long before the Steelers turned in a card with his name on it.

“Yahya Black is the quintessential space eater teams look for on early downs who possesses the size and bulk to take on and occasionally split double teams as a two-down plugger,” Jonathan Heitritter wrote in our pre-draft scouting report.

After selecting Black, the Steelers hinted he would play more defensive end than down the middle. That tone has shifted over the months, especially following Montravius Adams’ post-draft release. The tape says Black is at his best when he’s playing between the guards instead of over offensive tackles. Even then, he’ll need to improve his balance and staying on his feet to properly two-gap.

Keeanu Benton enters the season as the Steelers’ starting nose tackle. He’s unlikely to give up that role, leaving Black with limited snaps. In a competitive defensive line room, even a roster spot isn’t guaranteed for a fifth-round pick like him. But the more Black shows this summer, the more incentive there could be to play him throughout the season. Especially against big personnel and run-heavy offenses in a rough-and-tumble AFC North.