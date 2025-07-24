Beat Reporter Wonders If Steelers Will Use Darius Slay In Slot Rotation

Darius Slay has been an outside cornerback for his entire 12-year NFL career so far, but could the Pittsburgh Steelers get creative and force him slightly outside his comfort zone in 2025? They have three top outside corners after trading for Jalen Ramsey, and they are going to have to get creative to maximize their talents. Mike Tomlin made one thing clear, regardless of where they each line up, they will all three be on the field together as much as possible.

Steelers beat reporter Jeff Hathhorn wonders if part of the plan might include Slay lining up in the slot at times.

“We don’t know for sure that, maybe Slay, even though he hasn’t played a lot inside, maybe Slay is gonna do some stuff inside,” he said Thursday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “People used to hear in the [Dick] LeBeau days about going into the lab. Tomlin couldn’t say that enough that those three are going to be on the field together. Well, you’ve got a really athletic linebacker in Payton Wilson. I think you have some opportunities to do some things that this defense hasn’t done.”

The most slot snaps Slay has ever played came in 2019 when he logged 140 there. That was a Pro Bowl season for Slay, for what it’s worth, but the overwhelming majority of his career snaps have come on the outside. He also admitted on a recent podcast appearance that he’s never had an All-Pro defensive back to play next to like he now has with Ramsey. And with Joey Porter Jr. on the roster, they are going to all have to be willing to get creative to maximize their talents this season.

Patrick Peterson transitioned inside during his final year NFL season with the Steelers. It didn’t come with the most success and he even admitted a level of difficulty adjusting to life on the inside. If Slay does play on the inside, I wouldn’t expect it to be more than a handful of snaps per game. But he could easily end up passing his 2019 high of 140 slot snaps in this defense.

Slot might not be the only unique use of Slay this season, either. Tomlin seemed to leave the door open for using him at safety in certain scenarios during his opening press conference at camp.

It’s time for Mike Tomlin, the former secondary coach, to flex his coaching muscles with the best collection of talent he’s had to work with since his early NFL coaching days.