Batko: Steelers Receiver Room ‘Missing Something’ For Second Year In A Row

The Steelers have a wide receiver problem.

After years of being the flag bearers for best organization at drafting receivers, the team has taken a stark step back in recent years. Despite adding DK Metcalf this offseason, the cupboard is pretty bare. No George Pickens means the motley crew of Robert Woods, Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III will be among the team’s top options.

As it was a year ago, this is not ideal, a thought the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko shares.

In a recent radio appearance of 93.7 The Fan’s Joe Show with Joe Starkey, Batko spoke about the Steelers offseason and why he believes the wide receiver room is still missing a piece.

“I think when you combine the wideouts and tight ends like we’ve been doing in this discussion, Jonnu Smith and Pat Friermuth could be argued are a little bit redundant as well,” said Batko, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “I think when you just look at the receiver room on paper, it feels like it’s missing something for the second season in a row.”

Batko went on to explain that right now, the team is loaded with guys who “move the chains.” In that he means short routes, less explosive plays, and more inch-by-inch. He went on to critique Jonnu Smith’s role in the Steelers offense with many people wondering if he will act as a “big slot” for the team.

“Jonnu Smith, I’ve seen people say we think of him as a big slot receiver,” said Batko. “How many slot receivers do the Steelers need and how many types do they need? They have a tiny one in Calvin Austin. They have a medium-sized one in Roman Wilson. Now they have a big one in Jonnu Smith.

“Who else is gonna run in a straight line fast down the field and catch a go ball if, heaven forbid DK Metcalf ever asked to miss any time?”

Outside of Metcalf, there aren’t many good options for the Steelers at the X receiver spot. Maybe Austin could step in at times given his early separating skills and his speed, but he’s not an ideal fit. Woods has always been more of a physical, Z-receiver who does most of his work after the catch and in the intermediate, although those YAC abilities seem to be lost in the past.

Wilson was only really used a a slot in college, but maybe he can win on the outside. And finally Smith, for all of his strengths, isn’t the type to line up wide and win on the perimeter.

For all of the moves and seemingly “all-in” approach the team is taking, it would behove Omar Khan to make a move for a proven receiver. Whether that’s waiting to see who gets cut during camp, or making another trade before the season, if the team expects to compete, Batko is right.

They need to upgrade the spot and find the “missing” link.