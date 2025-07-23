Batko Names Two Most Intriguing UDFAs Entering Training Camp

With the Steelers entering training camp, underdogs are always an intriguing story, and UDFAs always make up the best candidates. This year, the Steelers had a better undrafted class than usual, but they still must earn their keep. Ahead of practices, Brian Batko shared the UDFAs he’s most intrigued by.

During his latest chat session, that is exactly the question he fielded, which Steelers UDFAs intrigued him the most. “Sebastian Castro, the Iowa safety/nickelback”, he wrote, “and Roc Taylor, long and physical outside WR from Memphis”.

Though he didn’t offer much context, it’s not hard to see why he named them as the Steelers’ most intriguing UDFAs. They are the most notable UDFAs at the Steelers’ two shallowest positions. Just weeks ago, they traded starting S Minkah Fitzpatrick, and they don’t have much else.

As for Roc Taylor, I don’t think he has a great shot of making the roster, but that’s what underdogs are all about, aren’t they? He is the sort of player who needs the chance to impress, and he hasn’t had that yet. He has decent NFL metrics and had some college production, but his game is not without flaws. He could be battling another former UDFA for a roster spot, too, in Brandon Johnson.

One Steelers UDFA who drew early buzz is TE JJ Galbreath, but his odds took a beating over the summer. As part of that Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, Pittsburgh acquired Jonnu Smith. In order for Galbreath to have any chance, he has to beat out Connor Heyward for the fourth spot.

Another Steelers UDFA who is even on some 53-man roster predictions is DJ Thomas-Jones. His is another case of not being hard to see why, as he is a fullback in an Arthur Smith offense. Smith loves him some fullbacks, yet he went without one last year. Plus, Smith and even Heyward could lead block from the backfield. The fact that the Steelers gave him a (relatively) large signing bonus, though, doesn’t hurt his chances, or his story.

I already named the majority of the Steelers’ rookie UDFA class above, but there are three more. The one with the longest odds is, of course, former Pitt K Ben Sauls, because…you know, Chris Boswell. But they also signed OG Aiden Williams and another pass catcher in WR Ke’Shawn Williams.

The Steelers usually come up with at least one UDFA who sticks, and sometimes they even turn into notable players. The biggest name in recent years is Jaylen Warren, entering 2025 as their lead back. Of this group, I find it hard to predict anyone making a significant contribution in the future.

I could, however, definitely see one or two of them making the 53-man roster. Were I to guess, I don’t think that any will make it, but Castro or one of the wide receivers certainly could.