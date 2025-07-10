Barnwell: DK Metcalf Must Be A ‘Superstar’ For Steelers To ‘Thrive’

Last season, if the Pittsburgh Steelers did not get a big performance from George Pickens, the rest of their receiving corps likely wasn’t doing much either. They head into 2025 in a similar position, with DK Metcalf instead. While ESPN’s Bill Barnwell knows how good Metcalf can be, he thinks he truly needs to play like a star for the Steelers’ offense to have success.

“I think this has to be about the running game, about the offensive line, which is very young and improving. And about DK Metcalf,” Barnwell said Thursday on Get Up. “He’s gonna be a guy who has to have a season more like that breakout season a few years ago. He hasn’t been at that level since then. I think he needs to be a superstar for them to thrive.”

Barnwell is likely referring to the 2020 season as the “breakout season”, which came in his second year in the league. That year, DK Metcalf had 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns. That was a terrific season, but it’s not as if he just hasn’t been that good since, which Barnwell is alluding to.

In the four years since, Metcalf has topped 1,000 receiving yards twice, and he’s never finished with less than 900 in a season. Barnwell may be referring to his 2024 season when saying Metcalf hasn’t returned to that level, but that doesn’t mean it was a bad one. Last year, Metcalf caught 66 passes, turning them into 992 yards and five scores.

Metcalf was pretty consistent for the most part as well. It was rare to see a week during the 2024 season in which he didn’t make an impact. He finished with less than 50 receiving yards five times last year. But that also includes two separate games with 48 and 49 receiving yards.

The Steelers are paying Metcalf a lot of money, and he’s the leader of their receiver room. Thus, they do need him to be a star, nobody is denying that. There’s a lack of proven talent at the position aside from him. If he starts the season cold, things could get real rocky across the offense.

However, it’s more likely than not that he plays like a star. DK Metcalf has been in the league since 2019. Throughout that time, he’s never had less than 900 receiving yards in a season. Playing with Aaron Rodgers, who should have no trouble getting him the ball, expect things to look similar in 2025.