‘Backs Against The Wall:’ Steelers Facing The Most Pressure To Win In 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all-in on 2025. That much is evident in the moves they’ve made. Otherwise, why would they sign QB Aaron Rodgers at nearly 42 years old? Or trade for DB Jalen Ramsey and sign CB Darius Slay? The Steelers are gearing up to make a big push at winning a playoff game for the first time in nearly a decade.

And that means they’re under a lot of pressure this season. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan are staking their reputations on these moves working out. And that’s why Tom Blair of NFL.com thinks the Steelers are the team under the most pressure to succeed in 2025.

“This offseason, they might have pushed themselves as close to boom-or-bust territory as they’ve been under Mike Tomlin, at least in recent memory, with a flurry of moves ultimately hinging on the geriatric quarterbacking ability of one man: Aaron Rodgers,” Blair wrote. “If Rodgers plays like an all-star or even a better-than-replacement-level QB, this outfit could round into a legitimate Super Bowl threat, with DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith and Kaleb Johnson bringing needed juice to the offense.”

The Steelers are obviously banking on Aaron Rodgers playing like he did in the latter stages of 2024. The question is whether he can continue to play at that level (or hopefully exceed it). The reality is that Rodgers hasn’t played at a high level for an entire season since 2021. That was his last MVP season. Since then, he’s torn his Achilles tendon only a handful of snaps into the 2023 season. And he’s on the wrong side of 40.

The Steelers aren’t asking him to play at an MVP level, though. They’d love it, of course. However, this is a team built on defense and running the ball, and two-time Super Bowl champion QB Ben Roethlisberger will tell you that. That’s why the situation with star pass rusher T.J. Watt has people worried.

And the Steelers added two big pieces to the back end of their defense in Ramsey and Slay. But both of them are over 30, which heightens both the pressure and the concern that age will come for a lot of the big names in Pittsburgh this year.

That’s the pressure the Steelers are under in 2025. They loaded up on experienced players with the hope and plan to win in the playoffs. But these aren’t just experienced veterans. These are players arguably in the twilight of their careers. It’s a big risk. But that’s what you have to do to win big, right?

“It seems like they have finally, truly put their backs against the wall,” Blair wrote. “The reward could be worth it, if it means the Steelers get to experience playoff joy once again. The cost could be suffering through the first honest-to-goodness non-competitive season since Tomlin took over in 2007.”

Will these moves pan out and the Steelers end a nearly 10-year streak of playoff futility? Or will the Steelers crack under the pressure and need to rebuild? This could be Tomlin’s biggest coaching job of his career, navigating these uncertain waters.