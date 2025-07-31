Arthur Smith Isn’t Concerned About Steelers WR2: ‘We’ve Got A Lot Of Different Chess Pieces’

The Pittsburgh Steelers answered several questions about their roster this offseason. They signed QB Aaron Rodgers, extended OLB T.J. Watt, and addressed the secondary by acquiring both CB Darius Slay and DB Jalen Ramsey. For all that work, they still don’t have a bona fide second wide receiver. Does that worry offensive coordinator Arthur Smith?

No, at least not that he’s willing to admit. Reporters asked Smith about the lack of a proven WR2 on Thursday, and Smith shared that he feels there are plenty of weapons on offense.

“To me, we’ve got a lot of different chess pieces…” Smith said per audio from the Letters From Camp Podcast. “Kenny G, he’s a versatile chess piece. So, a lot of times, you can get into two-back stuff, and he’s legitimately, going back to his Memphis days, he is a good route runner. So that’s another flexible piece. We’ve got development for those guys, opportunities for those guys. We’ve got strength (at) certain positions, I feel like we’ve got depth with the tight end room, certainly the running back room.”

The Steelers appear to have opted for a by-committee approach to the lack of a genuine WR2 on the roster. RB Kenneth Gainwell, or Kenny G as Smith called him, had a great year in 2019 for the University of Memphis, both running and catching the ball. He ran for 1,459 yards at 6.3 yards per carry and scored 13 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 51 passes for 610 yards and another three touchdowns. Smith has been consistent in his belief that Gainwell can have a positive impact on the Steelers’ passing game in 2025.

In fact, the entire running back room can affect the Steelers’ passing game. RB Jaylen Warren has proven that at the NFL level already. Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson showed receiving flashes in his final year at Iowa, posting 22 catches for 185 yards (8.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. All three running backs provide QB Aaron Rodgers receiving options out of the backfield.

Last but not least, how can we forget the tight end room? Arthur Smith’s affinity for his tight ends is well-documented, and he’s got plenty of them in Pittsburgh. Pat Freiermuth is the longest-tenured of the group and has established himself as a solid receiving option. Newly-acquired Jonnu Smith had a career year with the Miami Dolphins last year with over 800 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Rounding out the room is Darnell Washington, a behemoth-yet-athletic third-year product from Georgia.

The Steelers have soft-handed options at both tight end and running back, giving Rodgers and Smith a versatile arsenal of weapons. That’s invaluable to balancing the success of this offense with the development of younger wide receivers who are still trying to prove themselves in the NFL.

But what about the wide receiver room itself?

“Obviously, the investment in DK and Calvin take another step,” Smith said. “See what Roman and those other guys, Robert Woods is a veteran. Let’s see how it shakes out.”

The Steelers seem to be taking a shake-it-out approach to WR2. But they can afford to do that with the flexible chess pieces they have nestled away on the roster.