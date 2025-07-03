Analyst Wonders If WR DK Metcalf Could Have The ‘Same Impact’ As A.J. Brown After Being Traded

It’s been a busy offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, to say the least. They’ve made several moves on both sides of the ball, with one of those moves including DK Metcalf, who Pittsburgh traded for and subsequently handed a large contract extension. CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr thinks Metcalf is landing in an especially good position in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, Kerr posted an article ranking the newly traded players across the league who landed in the best positions to succeed. He has Metcalf in first.

“Metcalf has been one of the most productive wide receivers since he’s entered the NFL, a consistent deep-ball threat with the ability to change a game,” Kerr wrote. “He’ll be the No. 1 wide receiver with Pittsburgh and an easy target to thrive with Aaron Rodgers. Metcalf’s numbers should improve in Pittsburgh as he’s the focal point of a good passing game. Would it be surprising if Metcalf has the same impact in Pittsburgh as A.J. Brown has had in Philadelphia?”

Metcalf sure will be the focal point, as Kerr suggests. At first, he seemed to form an impressive receiving duo with George Pickens, but Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys a couple of months later, just after the NFL Draft. Now, Metcalf leads a receiving core with a lot of variables aside from him.

After DK Metcalf, it’s hard to pinpoint a bona fide second option at receiver. Calvin Austin III seems to have pole position in that role heading into training camp. It makes sense, as he’s coming off an impressive 2024 season. However, he’ll have competition. Second-year receiver Roman Wilson is also fighting for a spot, and the Steelers have high expectations for him after an injury on the first day of padded practice last year halted his rookie season.

Kerr points to A.J. Brown as an example as to what Metcalf might look like. If that’s the case, Steelers’ fans will surely be happy. In his last year with the Tennessee Titans, Brown had 869 receiving yards on 63 receptions, while scoring five times. After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2022 season, his numbers took a massive leap. Brown had 88 receptions for 1,496 yards that year, and scored 11 times.

Looking at the numbers, Metcalf is actually in a similar spot. Before his final season in Tennessee, Brown had over 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020. For Metcalf, he also passed the century mark in 2022 and 2023, before his final season in Seattle in 2024. That year, Metcalf had a similar stat line to Brown’s last season in Tennessee, with 66 receptions, 992 yards and five scores. If he can make a similar jump in 2025 as Brown did in 2022, that would be a significant help for the offense.

DK Metcalf aside, there were some other current and former Steelers on this list. Regarding the recent blockbuster move involving Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick came in fourth, and Ramsey and Smith both came in seventh. Pickens, who’s now with the Cowboys, came in sixth. Finally, coming in at the end of the list was Kenny Pickett with the Cleveland Browns, in 12th.