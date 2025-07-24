Analyst Thinks Odds Are ‘Slim’ That T.J. Watt Continues To Play As Well As Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons

For most of his career, T.J. Watt has been one of the best defenders in the NFL. He’s finished in the top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting in five of his eight NFL seasons. That’s why the Steelers recently rewarded him with a large contract extension. However, some are concerned that Watt won’t be worth his price tag over the next few years. Analyst Charles McDonald recently expressed his concerns over the Watt deal.
“You usually don’t see NFL teams pay for past performance like this,” McDonald said recently on the Football 301 podcast. “Because the chances that T.J. Watt plays at Myles Garrett or Micah Parsons’ level for the next two years, where he’s guaranteed to be on the roster, seems kind of slim to me.”
Watt’s deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, so the Steelers are likely expecting him to continue dominating. However, he’s set to turn 31 this season, and there’s some concern that Watt could decline. On the other hand, Parsons is only 26, and Garrett isn’t even 30 yet. Therefore, many analysts expect them to continue playing at a high level.
However, just because Watt is a few years older than them doesn’t mean he can’t still play at their level. Watt has arguably been better than Garrett and Parsons. While Watt had a quieter season last year, it’s not like Garrett or Parsons set the world on fire. Watt had 11.5 sacks, while Parsons had 12 and Garrett had 14.
At 26, Parsons probably has more high-quality years left in him than Watt. That’s just the nature of the NFL. Players tend to slow down after they hit 30. That doesn’t apply to everyone, though. Cam Heyward is a perfect example. At 35, he still played at a high level last year. With Heyward as an example to follow, Watt could have similar longevity.
Watt isn’t always going to be one of the best pass rushers in the league. At some point, he’s going to regress. However, there haven’t been any significant signs that his decline is coming soon. Yes, he didn’t have a sack through the last three weeks of the 2024 season, but he still had a good year overall. Watt could still dominate this year.