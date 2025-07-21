Analyst: Steelers’ Ceiling ‘A Lot Higher’ After Roster Overhaul

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not have a quiet offseason by anyone’s standards. In fact, by the organization’s standards, it was anything but normal. The list of moves reads more like a grocery list than a transaction list: QB Aaron Rodgers, CB Darius Slay, CB Jalen Ramsey, WR DK Metcalf, and TE Jonnu Smith are the headliners. Overall, the Steelers went through a pretty big overhaul at the hands of general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin.

And that’s exactly why Tyler Sullivan of CBSSports.com says Steelers fans should be optimistic this year.

“The Steelers were one of the busiest teams in the NFL over the summer,” Sullivan wrote. “Not only was Pittsburgh able to find its new quarterback and add veteran pieces on both sides of the ball, they also retained T.J. Watt by inking the pass rusher to a record contract extension. After some one-and-done playoff appearances the last few years, the ceiling appears to be a lot higher for the Steelers entering 2025 thanks to this roster overhaul.”

That raised ceiling is the whole point of this offseason, isn’t it? The Steelers organization has said over and over again that the lack of playoff wins over the last decade isn’t okay. But fans have been skeptical that anything would really change. After all, the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. That’s a long string of evidence showing that they weren’t willing to swing for the fences to get over that hump.

But the Steelers certainly took some swings worthy of batting practice at PNC Park this offseason. It all started with the trade (and extension) for Metcalf. And it didn’t stop there. The Steelers continued to pursue options that they felt were upgrades for the team. They addressed the cornerback issues with Slay and Ramsey, giving them three potential starting corners with Joey Porter Jr. And Seth Walder of ESPN believes that if the moves in the secondary come together, the Steelers will be quite dangerous in 2025.

The organization attacked both sides of the ball with veterans this offseason. The Steelers also did that in the draft, adding defensive linemen (Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black) along with a potential future starter at running back in Kaleb Johnson.

The Steelers certainly added talent to their roster this offseason. Will it be enough to turn them into contenders? Only 17 regular-season games will tell, but Sullivan certainly feels optimistic about the moves raising the Steelers’ ceiling.