Analyst Sees Steelers As Last-Place Team In AFC North, Thinks Browns Could Have Better QB Room

With the Pittsburgh Steelers reporting to training camp today at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, expectations are high after a wild offseason.

Yet to former NFL defensive end and current ESPN analyst Chris Canty, they shouldn’t be, because he believes the Steelers are going to be pretty bad. Especially at the quarterback position.

Appearing on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike Wednesday morning, Canty said that he thinks the Steelers could be the worst team in the division.

“He’s [Rodgers] not going to be good at football. I don’t think the Steelers are a playoff team. I think the Steelers would be fortunate not to finish in last place in their division,” Canty said on ESPN Radio.

Canty has been out on Rodgers as a viable starting quarterback all offseason, especially since the Steelers were connected to him in free agency back in March. After watching him with the Jets last season — especially early in the year — it’s understandable why Canty feels that way about the veteran quarterback.

His age is a concern, too. But he’s not factoring in the Steelers’ side of this though. Pittsburgh is a very stable organization, one that consistently churns out winning seasons. Even with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson last season under center, Pittsburgh found a way to win 10 games and get into the playoffs.

Rodgers is an upgrade over those two. The Steelers upgraded the rest of their roster in a major way this offseason, too, with the additions of DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and more. Pittsburgh got better this offseason, period.

There’s just no way they’re finishing last in their division, which would be the first time since 1988 when they were in the AFC Central. That was a long time ago.

The AFC North is top-heavy this year with the Ravens being loaded once again. Cincinnati has a great offense, but its defense looks very rough on paper and the Trey Hendrickson situation is ugly. The Browns are, well the Browns. But Canty sees Cleveland having a better QB room, which could have them finishing over the Steelers in the division.

“I think it’s a toss-up. And that’s because of the wild cards that the Cleveland Browns have in their quarterback room,” Canty said. “But the Cleveland Browns have a higher ceiling when it comes to quarterback play this year. Now, they have a much lower floor than the Pittsburgh Steelers with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback.

“But I believe that Cleveland Browns have a higher ceiling based on their quarterback room.”

Sometimes people just say things to say them. That’s what Canty is doing here. A quarterback room of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel has a higher ceiling than an Aaron Rodgers-led room? Really?

Specifically, Canty believes that Sanders — who might not even start this season or see the field — has a higher ceiling than Rodgers in 2025. That’s just ridiculous.

Teams told everyone how they feel about Sanders in the NFL Draft when he fell to the fifth round. The Browns took him as their second quarterback drafted on the year. He’s had some off-field issues, too, and finds himself well down the depth chart.

Is he talented? Yes, he is. But a higher ceiling than Rodgers is ludicrous. Maybe that’s what Canty was going for. But it seems like he fully believes it.

It will be interesting to revisit this take from Canty in a year — maybe even earlier than that.