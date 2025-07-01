Analyst Names Steelers NFL’s Most Interesting Team

Like the Dos Equis commercial, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the most interesting team in the NFL. With a constant flurry of moves to keep the national media fat and happy with plenty to discuss and debate, the team didn’t need the Fourth of July to set off fireworks. Monday, Pittsburgh and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a blockbuster deal that exchanges FS Minkah Fitzpatrick for CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. A move more fitting for the NBA than the NFL. Stacked on top of additions like QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, and others, it makes Pittsburgh’s seasonal outcome one to watch.

“It’s a very interesting offseason for the Steelers,” said analyst Evan Cohen on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike radio show. “I think they become one of, if not the most, interesting teams to watch all year.”

Under GM Omar Khan, Pittsburgh is taking a different approach. Turning over the roster and replacing over 9,300 snaps from a season ago. Trades rarely pulled off, mega-contracts given to outsiders. All in an effort to push a Steelers’ team stuck in the middle forward. Since 1978, Pittsburgh is the NFL’s only team to win 9-10 teams without a playoff win in four-straight seasons.

“These are not your father’s Steelers,” Cohen said.

Will it work? Will they leave with egg on their face? It’s impossible to say and the reason why Pittsburgh is so interesting. The headlines won’t slow down next offseason either. The Steelers figure to be in the mix for one of the top quarterbacks of next year’s draft.

Monday, ESPN’s Matt Miller released a too-early mock that paired Pittsburgh with South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers. An exciting dual-threat prospect, he could greatly enhance his value and be one of the top quarterbacks of the 2026 NFL Draft. One in which the Steelers are stuffed with draft picks and will be picking from their backyard, the event held in the city next April.

Good, bad, ugly, or some combination, Pittsburgh will be a main attraction this season. The headline every week. The front office hopes theirs substance to the story, too.