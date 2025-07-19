Analyst Names Steelers ‘Logical Landing Spot’ For Amari Cooper, Justin Simmons

Omar Khan and the Pittsburgh Steelers have done a great job plugging any and all roster holes this offseason. Most of the additions came with unexpected twists and turns, but they’ve managed to craft a roster that is decidedly better than the 10-7 playoff team in 2024. But no roster is perfect, and Pittsburgh could find themselves in trouble if they suffer injuries at certain positions. According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Steelers are a logical landing spot for two of the top remaining free agents on the market in WR Amari Cooper and S Justin Simmons.

Both players are on the wrong side of 30, but the Steelers haven’t been shy about adding aging talent this offseason with Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith, Darius Slay, and Aaron Rodgers all in the latter portions of their careers.

“Cooper would be a sensible target for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are going all-in on the 2025 season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers,” Knox wrote.

The 2024 season was one of Cooper’s worst in the NFL, but he had to deal with a dysfunctional QB room in Cleveland and a midseason trade to the Bills with a new offense to learn. It was only two years ago that Cooper caught 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five TDs.

If he has anything left in the tank, Cooper would provide a large upgrade to the Steelers’ WR corps. An injury to one of either DK Metcalf or Calvin Austin III, while still disastrous, would be a little easier to manage. Cooper would also come with the added benefit of knowing the AFC North competition pretty well from his time in Cleveland.

Simmons still being a free agent is surprising at this point in the process, but he told the Denver Post that he is intentionally being picky with where he goes next. He wants to have a chance to contend for a Super Bowl and won’t settle for anything less.

He didn’t make the Pro Bowl or All-Pro team last season after five-straight appearances on one or the other, but he still had a strong season with the Atlanta Falcons.

“In 16 starts last season, Simmons recorded 62 tackles and seven passes defended while allowing an 81.9 opposing passer rating,” Knox wrote.

Only Simmons could tell you if he views the Steelers as a contender, but I would imagine it’s hard for a defensive player to not get excited about playing alongside T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, Alex Highsmith and Patrick Queen.

Safety is by far the most worrisome position on the Steelers’ roster, Minkah Fitzpatrick being traded to the Miami Dolphins has Juan Thornhill slotted to be the starting free safety. Thornhill has been a solid starter in the past, but he’s coming off two poor seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

If the Steelers were to make one last addition to the team, Simmons would get my vote. But that all depends on whether or not he views the Steelers as a serious player in the AFC.