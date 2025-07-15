‘Always Been A Bit Up And Down’: Patrick Queen Lands Outside Top 10 In ESPN LB Rankings

When the Pittsburgh Steelers made a significant splash in free agency last offseason landing All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen, they were expecting him to be one of the best at his position.

That wasn’t the case in 2024. Queen, who signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Steelers, was up and down all season. Though he led the Steelers in tackles and played every game — even battling through a severe case of the flu in the playoffs — he wasn’t good enough.

Those struggles last season has Queen outside of the top 10 at the position in ESPN’s rankings based on an anonymous survey of executives, scouts and coaches around the NFL. Queen landed in the honorable mention category.

“He’s always been a bit up and down. Didn’t think last year was top-10 worthy,” an AFC executive said of Queen based on his 2024 season, according to ESPN.com.

Prior to signing with the Steelers, Queen had some up-and-down seasons in Baltimore. But then he put it all together in 2023, earning a second-team All-Pro accolade. That season, Queen recorded 133 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception, grading out at a 73.1 overall from Pro Football Focus.

Hitting the open market, Queen was the best linebacker available, and the Steelers snatched him up quickly.

In Year 1 in Pittsburgh, Queen had some good moments. They were too far and few between though. Wearing the green dot and being the hub of communication defensively seemed to hinder Queen, just like it once did in Baltimore. He also missed a number of tackles, leading the Steelers in that category.

Though he finished with 129 tackles, and one sack, he left much to be desired. He’s under a lot of pressure entering his second season with Pittsburgh to prove his worth and solidify his standing with the team moving forward. This offseason, Queen stated he needs to be the player the Steelers are paying him to be, and he couldn’t have said it any better.

“He’s at his best as a fast flow run-and-hit WILL backer. I expect him to be better in his second year in Pittsburgh,” one NFC scout said of Queen.

When he’s able to stay clean and flow sideline to sideline, he’s a good player. With added talent in front of him along the defensive line, and a young, potential star linebacker next to him in Payton Wilson, Queen should be better this season. He’s more comfortable in the scheme and knows how to communicate properly with the defense, which should free him up to just play fast and free.

Do that and he can start performing up to expectations in the Steel City.