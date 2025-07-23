All You Need To Know About 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

Mr. Rodgers will be in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood for the next three weeks, and this is seismic.

Kind of like the Steelers’ offseason.

Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, and Jalen Ramsey will be among the 91 Steelers players who report to training camp today at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Think about that for a second.

Not too long ago, the Steelers mostly yawned during free agency — and made trades that elicited yawns.

But not winning a playoff game in almost a decade puts organizational philosophy into a blender, so here we are.

As the Steelers try to go from the NFL's version of a Modelo commercial –the most interesting team in the world — to a legitimate Super Bowl contender, Alex Kozora will again be at every open training camp practice.

To say he covers them is an understatement. He chronicles everything. And if so much as a ballboy drops a pass, Alex sees it.

We will, as always, have you covered on every other Steelers front as well. With summer for Black and Gold fans coming to its unofficial end, let’s get you ready for camp with the nuts-and-bolts information and a comprehensive look at the Steelers before they take over Latrobe.

If you go

Steelers’ training camp practices are open to the public and free. A ticket is needed to attend practice, and you can click here for more information. All practices at Saint Vincent College start at 1:55 PM/ET unless noted otherwise:

July 24

July 25

July 26

July 27

July 29

July 30

July 31

Aug. 1 – 7 PM/ET at Latrobe Memorial Stadium

Aug. 2

Aug. 3

Aug. 5

Aug. 6

Aug. 7

Aug. 11

Aug. 12

Preseason action

The Steelers play three preseason games, one of those coming during training camp. All three games start at 7 PM/ET and will be televised locally by KDKA. They will also be broadcast by Steelers Nation Radio on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM.

Aug. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars.

Aug. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug. 21 at Carolina Panthers

Turning up the heat

Fans come from all over the country to flock to Latrobe, and they should be forewarned that it’s been a brutally hot summer in western Pennsylvania. Forecasts indicate that it will continue through the start of camp. And let’s be honest: when was the last time August didn’t feel like an outdoor sauna?

Latrobe weather forecast for start of Steelers training camp #Steelers #NFL

Many players will also feel a different kind of heat. The Steelers have roughly six weeks to pare their roster from 91 players to 53. Training camp is when it gets real. Dave Bryan has a breakdown of every player who will report to Saint Vincent College in his 90 for 30 series. They include each player’s outlook heading into camp.

Alex Kozora also looks at every player through a related lens. He handicaps each player’s chances of making the 53-man roster (teaser: T.J. Watt is 100 percent). Meanwhile Josh Carney ranks every projected Steelers starter ahead of training camp.

Alex, Ross McCorkle, and Matthew Marczi take a crack at predicting the Steelers’ 53-man roster just ahead of them starting to sort that out. Alex has (gasp!) a fullback making the team. Ross has a surprising cut in the secondary. Matthew’s 53 includes a couple of surprises — and an open spot.

Seven Shots

There will be no shortage of storylines. Here are a handful of them in a nod to one of the team drills that is a staple of training camp.

All Eyes On A-Rod (And Arthur). Aaron Rodgers may be a four-time NFL MVP who is pushing 42 (guess it beats pushing a sled). But he figures to get plenty of work in Latrobe. He did not participate in team drills during minicamp after signing with the Steelers right before it. He did gather a handful of teammates for throwing sessions in Malibu, but he and his receivers need more than reps against air.

Rodgers isn’t going to play much in the Steelers’ three preseason games. That makes the training camp practices all the more critical — for Rodgers and OC Arthur Smith. The latter had…an OK first season in Pittsburgh. And to some, that might be charitable.

Smith appears to be set up for more success this season, but so much of it hinges on how he and Rodgers work together. Their every word will be parsed since Smith and Russell Wilson reportedly had a strained relationship by the end of last season. But Alex Kozora thinks what is almost certainly a one-year union between the two can work.

Watt A Relief. T.J. Watt’s contract extension eliminates the one major distraction that could have loomed over HC Mike Tomlin and the Steelers like one of the storm clouds they are sure to see in Latrobe. And no less an insider than J.J. Watt said little brother is ready to go. He better be, since the Steelers just made a player on the wrong side of 30 the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.

Like Rodgers, Watt’s over/under snaps played in preseason games will be set at roughly his cleat size. What will be far more telling is what he does during camp. It won’t be a lot, but the Steelers won’t keep him in bubble wrap either. For all his greatness, Watt faded down the stretch in 2024. He and the Steelers need to figure out why.

It’s doubtful the Steelers will show much at training camp, but Watt bears watching when he is practicing. He has said he is open to moving around the defense, and the seeds of that will presumably be planted in Latrobe. As Matthew Marczi writes, that is not the only benefit of Watt and the Steelers resolving his contract situation.

Trading Places: It started with WR DK Metcalf and ended with DB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. Two big offseason trades by GM Omar Khan sandwiched high-profile signings such as CB Darius Slay and, of course, QB Aaron Rodgers.

"No longer is Pittsburgh’s approach to tweak around the edges. Omar Khan is wielding a sword, not a scalpel, and he is cutting without mercy." My reaction to another major #Steelers' offseason move. https://t.co/bJhPqCybbF — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 1, 2025

How all this works — the Steelers seemingly going for broke, or at least a January win that means something — remains to be seen. Most of the accomplished veterans who are new to Pittsburgh have the same urgency to win as the Steelers.

There are so many questions, but also so many potential answers, ones that could finally push the Steelers past just making the playoffs—or, well, welcome to Latrobe, fellas.

New Kids On The Block. All eyes will be on the Steelers’ latest draft picks, starting with first-rounder Derrick Harmon. Impossible not to root for this guy, even if you are a Ravens fan. The Steelers hope he immediately shores up a run defense that sprung too many leaks last season.

My skinny on Derrick Harmon. The good and bad from my scouting report. A great fit for Pittsburgh's scheme. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/rKyrbdlqqy — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 25, 2025

In the long term, Harmon profiles as the Cameron Heyward fixture along the Steelers’ defensive line. If he turns out to be anything close to Captain Cam, Harmon will be well worth the pick. RB Kaleb Johnson is the shiny new toy on offense, well, at least among the rookies. Check out Joe Clark’s story after an exclusive interview with Iowa OC Tim Lester to see why there are such high hopes for Johnson.

Also, keep a close eye on OLB Jack Sawyer, DL Yahya Black, QB Will Howard, and CB/PR Donte Kent. All were drafted after the third round. All but Howard (barring injuries) have a path to playing as rookies should they impress, starting in training camp.

Safety Dance. Who knew so many eyes would be on a Browns castoff after all of the Steelers’ offseason moves? Juan Thornhill, you are the next man up at free safety. Someone has to be in a Steelers secondary that has a chance to be really good but has to replace five-time Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick.

It would certainly align with the Steelers’ proactive offseason to sign a free agent such as Justin Simmons. The bigger question, for now, is where Jalen Ramsey figures into the Steelers replacing Fitzpatrick. If he even plays beyond spot duty at safety.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is listed as a CB on the Steelers’ roster, but training camp is nothing if not the time to experiment. And Ramsey will be one to watch in Latrobe, given his versatility and the preponderance of depth that the Steelers have at cornerback compared to safety.

Austin Power. Calvin Austin III is primed for a bigger role after catching 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. Is the speedy but diminutive Austin a WR2? That is something the Steelers desperately need to keep DK Metcalf from seeing double coverage, even (or especially) in his sleep.

Austin will be pushed by Roman Wilson, a 2024 third-round pick whose rookie season was wiped out by injuries. And that legit Metcalf complement could come from some form of tight ends, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith.

There is more calculus than simple math when it comes to the Steelers’ finding that elusive No. 2 receiver. Austin and/or Wilson can shift it to the latter by showing out in Latrobe — and beyond.

Welcome Back. Broderick Jones is finally getting his shot at left tackle, but Josh Carney opines that right tackle may be more critical to a young Steelers offensive line playing to its potential this season. Troy Fautanu has everything from pedigree to plaudits. The Steelers’ 2024 first-round pick does not have much of a resume beyond the University of Washington. He played well in his first NFL start last season but dislocated his kneecap in practice prior to Week 3.

The second of two knee injuries shelved Fautanu for the rest of the season, but hopes remain high for him. He and Roman Wilson essentially redshirted last season. And don’t forget about Cole Holcomb. He was the Steelers’ best linebacker before suffering a gruesome knee injury in November 2023. He could be an X factor at a crowded position.

More impactful should be the return of P Cameron Johnston. Assuming he is healthy — and holds off Corliss Waitman — gum-chomping ST coordinator Danny Smith will be a happy man.