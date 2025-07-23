Alex Highsmith Thinks ‘Really Mature’ Jack Sawyer Can ‘Absolutely’ Contribute As A Rookie

While there are a couple of questions across the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster, the edge position isn’t one of them. With T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, and Alex Highsmith all in that role, it’s one of the stronger edge groups in the league. It only got more talent during the draft, when the Steelers selected Jack Sawyer in the fourth round.

Speaking to the media in Latrobe on Wednesday, Highsmith was asked about Sawyer and whether he thinks the rookie can contribute immediately.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Highsmith said. “It’s been cool getting to know him, train with him some over the break as well. I think, you know, he’s a really mature guy, coming in as a rookie, and he’s obviously had a lot of great experience, winning a National Championship at Ohio State. So I’m just excited for what he brings to our room and our defense. I think he’s gonna be a great player for us.”

Sawyer was just part of an effort to beef up a defensive line that really struggled over the course of the 2024 season. It was especially bad towards the end of the year. All things considered, he’s in an excellent spot as a rookie. He doesn’t have high expectations due to the talent ahead of him in Watt, Highsmith, and Herbig. All three of those players are also excellent role models for Sawyer to learn from heading into his rookie season.

There’s evidence to believe that it will work for Jack Sawyer. The Steelers drafted Herbig in the fourth round back in 2023, the same round Sawyer was selected this year. Then, the Steelers already had two proven talents on the edge, in Watt and Highsmith. Herbig followed each around in training camp his rookie year, learning as much as he could from both. Despite playing just 17-percent of the total defensive snaps in 2023, Herbig was able to notch three sacks and forced two fumbles. In 2024, Herbig’s snap share increased to 50 percent, while he upped his sack total to 5.5 and forced four fumbles.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Sawyer take a similar course. But he also won’t get a ton of chances at first, like Herbig. Watt and Highsmith will be on the field as much as they’d like. Herbig is the next man in line behind them. Sawyer is geared to stop the run, so it will be interesting to see how his snaps are utilized. However, not getting a ton of looks in his rookie year wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for Sawyer.

He’s not a player the Steelers need to make a huge impact this year. All he needs to do is learn from the talent in front of him, and his time will eventually come. He’s a player the Steelers value, and he’ll get his chance going forward. While he shouldn’t be expected to be a difference-maker just yet, it’s clear Jack Sawyer is already earning the respect of his teammates.