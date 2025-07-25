After Shaky 2024, Cam Heyward Says Steelers’ Run Defense ‘Can’t Be A Rollercoaster’

There were some highs and a lot of lows last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. Those lows played a major part in the Black and Gold dropping five straight games to close the season, ending a once-promising year in ugly fashion.

Now, with upgrades made to the roster defensively, the Steelers are aiming to be a great defense in 2025.

According to team captain Cameron Heyward, for the Steelers to be great on defense, they have to avoid the rollercoaster ride that they had last season, especially when it comes to stopping the run.

“It’s something [that] one, you have to own as a player. Two we have to be simplistic in our approach where it doesn’t matter what’s called out there,” Heyward said to reporters regarding the run defense struggles, according to video via KDKA. “It matters dominating the guy in front of you. You can’t answer for last year. All you can do is be ready for this year, just the buy in week in and week out and just understand that we’ve got to be a constant.

“It can’t be a rollercoaster where riding high and then going down our lows.”

Heyward calls it a rollercoaster last season from a run defense perspective, but from an observation standpoint, it felt like the Steelers were stuck on the tracks with a runaway train bearing down on them week after week. They had no answers and no real hope of stopping the run, especially in the Wild Card loss to the Ravens.

That night, the Steelers allowed 299 rushing yards. It would have been 300 if not for a kneel down from Lamar Jackson to close out the game. Right from the start, the Steelers had no answers against the run. They even changed up the defensive scheme to try and find answers, but it only made matters worse.

So, the Steelers went about addressing the run defense in the offseason. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and defensive lineman Yahya Black was added in the fifth round. Fellow front-seven rookies Jack Sawyer and Carson Bruener were added, too, as was free agent linebacker Malik Harrison.

Now, the Steelers appear to be in better shape — on paper — to defend the run. They also need another big step forward from third-year nose tackle Keeanu Benton and better play from linebacker Patrick Queen to help address the issues. They can’t make up for last year, like Heyward said.

It’s all about this year and executing the play call, dominating the matchup right in front of them. Doing so could get the Steelers’ defense back on track.