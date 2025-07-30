Aaron Rodgers Thinks Jalen Ramsey Can ‘Dominate’ Like Charles Woodson Did

Through the first few practices of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, Jalen Ramsey has stood out. While pads weren’t on yet, Ramsey made several plays, including nabbing multiple interceptions. When the Steelers traded for him, corner didn’t seem like a pressing need for them. However, they’ve shown that they’re going to move him around the defense. New Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been impressed with Ramsey so far.

“He’s a tempo violator in the walkthroughs,” Rodgers said Wednesday via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel. “No, I like Jalen [Ramsey]. I have a ton of respect for him, what he’s accomplished in his career. He’s a very versatile guy. I was telling him, we were walking to the [cafeteria] one of these days and I was reminding him how Charles Woodson, late in his career, moved to safety.

“And there’s truly only a few elite guys who’ve done everything that he’s done, if you think about it. You can play outside corner and dominate. You can play nickel and dominate. And then go to safety and be a dominant player. I think he can do all three of those things.”

Woodson is a Hall of Fame defensive back who played from 1998-2015. He was teammates with Rodgers while with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-12. For most of his career, he was an outside corner. However, during his final few years in the NFL, Woodson transitioned to safety.

That process started during his final year with the Packers. Then, Woodson returned to the Oakland Raiders, where he was named a Second-team All-Pro at safety during his final NFL season.

That’s a high bar for Ramsey to reach. However, up to this point, he’s been a dominant outside corner. He’s also seen some time in the slot, where he’s continued to be elite. Now, with Minkah Fitzpatrick gone, Ramsey could continue shifting around and move to safety.

While it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be his full-time role with the Steelers, Ramsey has spent time at safety in training camp. Playing the position and playing it at a high level are two different things, though.

For what it’s worth, former Steelers corner Rod Woodson expressed his belief that Ramsey can make the switch from corner to safety. He made that transition as well as Charles Woodson, helping the Baltimore Ravens win a Super Bowl while playing safety.

We’ll see if Ramsey can prove Rodgers right. He’d enter special company if he could be just as good at safety as he was at corner. While he doesn’t have much NFL experience there, it isn’t a completely foreign concept to him. However, no matter where he’s playing, the Steelers will be looking for him to continue being highly impactful.