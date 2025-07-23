Aaron Rodgers ‘Should Be In Conversation’ As One Of NFL’s Best QBs, Steelers Safety Says

He might be 41 years old and entering what he believes is his final NFL season, but new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers aims to play at a high level in 2025 and lead the Steelers back into contention.

Veteran safety Juan Thornhill, who also signed this offseason with the Steelers, believes Rodgers is still right there in the conversation with the likes of Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes when it comes to the best quarterbacks in the league.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday during report day at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Thornhill heaped praise on his new quarterback, all while downplaying his age.

“Age is just a number, if I’m being honest with you. I know sometimes they say, ‘Oh, this guy’s 30, he’s 31.’ It doesn’t matter if you’re still playing. Like, if you look at A-Rod, his numbers were still up there,” Thornhill said of Rodgers, according to video via WTAE. “They talk about how he’s not a great quarterback, but if you really compare him to some of these guys like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, he should be in that conversation. He made a lot of plays.”

Age is just a number in general, but in the game of football it matters a great deal. Rodgers is aiming to do something only three quarterbacks aged 40 and older have done: start a playoff game and win in the postseason. That would be Tom Brady, Brett Favre and Drew Brees.

History is against Rodgers, but quarterbacks in today’s NFL continue to be able to play late into their careers and still be productive. Not everyone can be Brady, but Rodgers is aiming to prove that the last two years in New York were largely a mirage.

Late last season after being further removed from the torn Achilles suffered in 2023, Rodgers started to play some good football and closed the season strong. The Steelers saw enough to convince themselves he could be the answer for 2025. He still throws the ball with great touch and velocity, and his release remains lighting-quick.

Rodgers can still read the field very well pre- and post-snap, too, and his mind remains sharp. The only real questions with Rodgers are his mobility and his body holding up.

But there’s no questioning the arm. That’s still there and still looks very good.

He’s not in the Allen or Mahomes discussion, which is fine. But he’s going to play better than many believe he can at this point. He’s a good fit with the personnel and wants to finish his career the right way.