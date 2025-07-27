Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Fitting Season Opener Against Jets: ‘Of Course’

When the 2025 NFL schedule dropped, it was rather fitting that not only would the Pittsburgh Steelers face former quarterback Justin Fields to open the season but also on the road against the New York Jets.

At the time, the Steelers were in the midst of the Aaron Rodgers saga, waiting for a decision from the 41-year-old quarterback. Though NFL schedule makers stated they paid more attention to the Steelers-Packers matchup than the matchup with the Jets, things worked out to where the Steelers will hit the road for Week 1 against the Jets with Rodgers under center.

For Rodgers, who sat down with NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt as part of Back Together Weekend Saturday, the season-opening matchup was fitting.

“That’s the way I go sometimes. Of course,” Rodgers said of the Steelers’ opening matchup, according to video via NFL Network. “Now, did they have any inside information? I don’t know who [they were] talking to. I’d love to know, but to start off and I look at it deeper, start off with the Jets, then play Seattle, where DK [Metcalf] just came from.

“Go to Chicago, which, I mean, obviously we’re playing the NFC North, but go to Chicago. Green Bay in Pittsburgh. Some weird uniforms though, that’ll be strange. But excited we get to play the Jets, play the Packers again, play the Bears, play the Vikings. It’ll be fun.”

“Of course.” Aaron Rodgers on playing Week 1 @ the Jets. pic.twitter.com/6jRV9kBcUI — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) July 27, 2025

Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the Jets, and things didn’t end all that well. That’s what makes it fitting, as Rodgers gets a shot at revenge of sorts against his old team, riding into town with his new, star-studded team.

After the 2024 season, the Jets hired new head coach Aaron Glenn, and according to Rodgers — who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss it — Glenn never even gave him a chance. According to Rodgers, Glenn said they were cutting him immediately in their first meeting, after Rodgers had flown across the country to meet with the new coach.

Rodgers knows how to carry a grudge, and he clearly has one against the Jets and with Glenn, which makes the first matchup extra spicy.

It’s not just the matchup with the Jets, either. Rodgers gets a crack at the NFC North again, where he had a great deal of success during his Hall of Fame career with the Packers. He historically dominates the Bears, especially in Chicago, and he’s had a good deal of success against the Vikings.

He’s got a shot at making NFL history, too, with the matchup against the Packers. So, the schedule sets up well for Rodgers and the Steelers. Will they take advantage of it?

That’s the big question. It’ll all start Week 1 on the road against the Jets.