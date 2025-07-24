Aaron Rodgers Hints 2025 ‘Might Not’ Be His Final Season

“Yeah, I might go into the season like that. I might not,” Rodgers said of the 2025 season.

Is Aaron Rodgers really going into this season like it's his last, as he told Pat McAfee it "probably" would be? "Yeah, I might go into the season like that. I might not." pic.twitter.com/hVyaK25itu — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 24, 2025

Well, that’s quite the turn of events with Rodgers. But it isn’t all that surprising, either.

Coming off a 2024 season in which Rodgers seemingly found his game again late in the season with the Jets, he seems revitalized in the early portion of his tenure with the Steelers. He’s playing for a head coach he respects a great deal in Mike Tomlin, and he has a strong relationship with receiver DK Metcalf.

There’s also the mutual respect and admiration with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and the relationship with quarterbacks coach Tom Arth that dates back to 2006 in Green Bay.

While he’s 41 years old, dealt with some personal issues off the field that led to his delay in signing, and got married this offseason, Rodgers just might be open to playing another season in 2026. Of course, it all depends on how he performs this season, and how his body holds up from a health standpoint.

Last season with the Jets in his return from a torn Achilles, Rodgers was banged up throughout the season, reportedly spending a ton of time in the trainer’s room. He seems healthy now, though, and appears to be moving around much better than he has in recent years.

Add in the fact that he’s out of the New York spotlight and in a strong environment in Pittsburgh, it could extend his career — should he choose to. That said, he did state during the American Century Classic a few weeks ago that he was aiming to end his career “the right way” with the Steelers.

Rodgers knew what he was doing with that comment about this being his final season. He’s going to create a media firestorm with the comments, and his potential future will be talked about quite a bit moving forward — at least until something else takes over the media’s attention.