Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t ‘Give A Shit’ About People Doubting Him

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. This season, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the team trying to make a Super Bowl push. But Rodgers hasn’t been the same quarterback in recent years. He tore his Achilles in 2023, and last year, he took a while to get close to looking like his old self. Therefore, many people aren’t expecting much out of Rodgers this year. However, the veteran quarterback doesn’t seem concerned about any of the outside noise.

“I don’t give a shit about that,” Rodgers said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show.

With training camp starting, the noise around Rodgers has only gotten louder. That was especially true after Rodgers’ first pass of camp was intercepted. There were a lot of overreactions to that play.

However, it’s important to note that players weren’t even in pads yet. An interception on the first play of training camp doesn’t mean Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl hopes are dashed. Rodgers brushed off concerns about that play, which reflects his attitude here.

Rodgers also isn’t new to criticism. As an NFL quarterback for two decades, Rodgers has had his fair share of ups and downs. He’s also a controversial figure, on and off the field. It isn’t hard to find someone who doesn’t like Rodgers, but he’s grown some thick skin.

This season, the talk around Rodgers should mostly depend on what he does on the field. At 41 years old, if he turns back the clock, many of his detractors could be proven wrong. While he started 2024 off slow, Rodgers looked better as the year went on. Considering his age and the injury he suffered, that isn’t very surprising. Many players in their prime take a while to return to form after tearing their Achilles.

Like all players, Rodgers will likely always have his haters. However, he has an opportunity to end his Hall of Fame career on a much higher note. While winning a Super Bowl this year feels like a longshot, winning a playoff game isn’t. Perhaps Rodgers can help the Steelers make more noise in the playoffs than they have in recent years. That would certainly prove his doubters wrong.