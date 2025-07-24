Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf Roommates At Training Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin likes to be intentional when it comes to selecting roommate pairings at training camp. He views the roommate situation as another way for players to help build and grow chemistry.

So, it’s not much of a surprise that he has his new starting quarterback and big-name receiver paired up at Saint Vincent College this summer.

According to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he and wide receiver DK Metcalf are rooming in a suite in Latrobe.

“I’m on the first floor here, which is a good start,” Rodgers said of his dorm room, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on X. “I have DK [Metcalf] as my suite mate.”

For Tomlin, pairing Rodgers and Metcalf as roommates “seems appropriate” ahead of the 2025 season, according to KDKA’s Rich Walsh on X.

The two will be a big piece of the puzzle offensively and already have a strong relationship, having worked together in the offseason prior to Rodgers signing with the Steelers in June. In fact, Rodgers stated that Metcalf is a big reason why he signed with the Steelers.

Since Rodgers joined the Steelers, Metcalf worked out with the future Hall of Fame quarterback in Malibu ahead of training camp, along with a number of other offensive weapons for the Steelers.

Rodgers and Metcalf have raved about each other throughout the summer, praising each other’s work ethic and football IQ. Now, they’re paired together as roommates by Tomlin with the hope that their relationship will only strengthen ahead of the 2025 season.

But the roommate aspect was a pleasant surprise, especially for Metcalf.

“I didn’t know. He knocked on my door and I thought it was the front door, and it was actually my bathroom door because we share a bathroom,” Metcalf said of how he found out Rodgers was his roommate, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on X. “And he was like, ‘Oh man, I was hoping it was you.’ I was like, ‘Nah, I did not think I was gonna have a roommate, but I’m glad to see you, too.'”

Entering the season, questions abound regarding the two. With Rodgers, there are questions about his ability to still play at a high level at 41 years old, with many believing he’s over the hill and won’t be good. With Metcalf, questions center on his ability to be a true No. 1 and a complete receiver in a new offense that is run-heavy.

Together they can push each other and aim to answers those public questions about each other together.

In the past, Tomlin has made it a point to pair a young player with a veteran, often at the same position. In 2023, Tomlin paired veteran receiver Allen Robinson II with George Pickens. Though that pairing didn’t exactly work out as Pickens seemingly didn’t take to the veteran presence and the teachings both on and off the field, it was a good attempt by Tomlin.

Metcalf and Rodgers are established veterans with very good resumes. But Tomlin is hoping they can teach each other some things as roommates ahead of a season in which the Steelers aim to compete for a Super Bowl.