Rodgers Defers To Steelers On Weekly Pat McAfee Show Appearance: ‘We’ll See’

To say fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers were wary of the team’s pursuit of Aaron Rodgers this offseason would be an understatement. Whether it’s his wild conversations on The Joe Rogan Experience or some unflattering media narratives about his past, many were hesitant to accept the reality of Rodgers as QB1 in 2025. One of the big reasons for that feeling was his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in the past. He was asked Wednesday if he plans to keep doing that show this season with the Steelers.

“We’ll see,” Rodgers said during The Pat McAfee Show live at Saint Vincent College for training camp. “We’ll see, you gotta talk to Burt [Lauten] over there.”

Rodgers is of course referring to the Steelers’ senior director of communications, who manages all PR for the team.

Ben Roethlisberger used to have a weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan for a handful of years in the middle of his career, but that eventually came to an end. It’s not as if the Steelers have controlled Cam Heyward, Darius Slay or the countless other players who seem to have podcasts these days. Although, The Pat McAfee Show is a little different because it’s so high profile.

They also haven’t prevented him from appearing on McAfee’s show so far. Including today, this is his second appearance since signing with the team. So far, it’s been nothing but positive storylines coming from the show, but things can change in the middle of the season if losses start to pile up.

It’s definitely a consideration for the Steelers, and a decision will have to be made, but it’s positive that Rodgers is receptive to the team’s input. He essentially deferred to the team’s judgment.

If he does do the show, Tuesdays will be quite busy with Rodgers on McAfee and Mike Tomlin’s usual Tuesday media spot happening right around the same time.