Aaron Rodgers Believes Jared Allen Rightfully Owns Single-Season Sack Record

This offseason, T.J. Watt received a massive contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last time they gave him an extension, Watt had his best NFL season yet. In 2021, he won Defensive Player of the Year, tying the single-season sack record with 22.5. However, there are some who contest that record. Former NFL pass rusher Jared Allen believes he is the record holder, arguing that the NFL robbed him of a sack on Aaron Rodgers in 2011, which would have given him 23 at the end of the year.

Apparently, despite joining Watt and the Steelers this offseason, Rodgers agrees with Allen.

“You are the all-time single-season sack leader,” Rodgers said Thursday in a video posted on the Vikings’ Twitter. “I don’t care what the numbers say because that phantom bullshit sack they took away from you would give you the record. In my book, and probably in most Vikings fans’ books, you’re the all-time single-season sack leader.”

Despite playing on rival teams in the NFC North, Rodgers seems to have a great deal of respect for Allen. The play in question came in Week 10 in 2011, and it’s easy to see why it’s up for debate whether or not Allen should get credit for the sack. Rodgers gets the snap and begins to drop back, but then he drops the football. He tries to pick it up but never quite gets his footing back before Allen brings him down.

Initially, Allen received credit for the sack, but the NFL changed it to a team sack late in the week. There’s a reason for that, though.

Unfortunately for Allen, Rodgers drops the ball of his own accord. No one knocks it out of his hands or hits him to force the fumble. Therefore, no individual player receives credit for the sack.

However, an argument could be made that the pressure from Allen led Rodgers to drop the ball. In the past, Allen has also tried to argue that Rodgers retained possession of the ball before he was brought down, but that feels like a weaker argument. The ball is still being juggled around when Allen gets hold of Rodgers.

Also, it’s easy to split hairs with NFL statistics, especially sacks. Look at what Watt did in 2021. There were numerous occasions where someone could argue that he got “robbed” of a sack. Whether it was the NFL’s ruling or officials missing blatant holds, Watt dealt with his fair share of bad luck.

He even had almost the same situation happen to him that Allen experienced. In the final week of the season, against the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled the ball, and Watt brought him down. However, he wasn’t credited with the sack.

T.J. Watt was not given a sack on this play 🤨 (via @steelers)pic.twitter.com/vE5IxuDQ83 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2022

Anyone could play the what-if game with the NFL all day long. Allen’s play is less clear-cut than he and Rodgers make it out to be. The NFL rules outline that scenario clearly. Also, there’s no telling if history would’ve repeated itself perfectly if Allen had been credited that sack. It wasn’t like it came in the final week of the season. There were still plenty of games left.

There’s no use crying over spilled milk. Watt and Michael Strahan are tied for the NFL single-season sack record with 22.5. Allen’s number of 22 is still something to be proud of. Not many players have reached that number.