90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Scotty Miller, Jeremiah Moon, Doug Nester

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June, and next up is training camp, which will get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of that, we will preview the team’s offseason roster, three players at a time. This Steelers roster preview, which includes an outlook for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow. This series figures to exceed 90 players as the team can carry 91 players during the offseason due to the allowance of one international player designation.

The next three players we will preview ahead of the Steelers’ 2025 training camp are Scotty Miller, Jeremiah Moon, and Doug Nester.

WR Scotty Miller: The Steelers originally signed Miller to a one-year veteran benefit contract last May and mainly due to his brief history with then-new OC Arthur Smith. Miller went on to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster last season and he remained on the active squad until waived from it in January. Following his waiving, Miller was signed back to the Steelers’ practice squad and then was released from that unit in late January. The Steelers re-signed Miller to another one-year veteran benefit contract in March.

For the 2024 regular season, Miller played in 13 games with one official start, and he was inactive for four other contests. He logged 210 offensive snaps in 2024 and 10 more on special teams on his way to registering five receptions for 69 yards on nine targets. Twenty-one of those 69 receiving yards came on one of his five catches.

Most of Miller’s offensive snaps in 2024 came with him lined up outside. Additionally, Miller was asked to hold on one field goal attempt in 2024 due to P Cameron Johnston going down in the team’s Week 1 contest with a serious knee injury.

Outlook: Even though Miller has a strong link to Smith, there is no guarantee that he will make the team’s 53-man roster this year.

Miller has caught just 16 passes for 230 yards over the last two seasons despite playing 477 offensive snaps. That’s not great production based on playing time and routes ran. Also, Miller has extremely limited special teams abilities and that will likely be another strike against him this summer.

At most, the Steelers will keep six wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster for the season. Realistically, that amount will be five in total. With Miller not possessing very much special teams value, he might need a few injuries to the wide receiver room to avoid being cut.

Assuming Miller doesn’t ultimately make the Steelers’ 53-man roster after the 2025 preseason ends, he would become a perfect candidate to be signed to the team’s practice squad as one of that unit’s veteran members.

OLB Jeremiah Moon: The 2024 regular season got off to a rough start for Moon as an ankle injury landed him on the team’s Reserve/Injured list as a designated-to-return player after the preseason ended. Moon ultimately worked through his ankle injury and eventually was activated to the team’s 53-man roster in October.

Moon played in 13 regular-season games for the Steelers in 2024 and he also was active for the team’s lone playoff game. He logged 111 snaps on defense in 2024 regular-season action and 222 more on special teams.

Moon finished the regular season with nine total tackles, seven of which came on special teams. He was also credited with one punt block in 2024. In the Steelers’ lone playoff game last season, Moon failed to register any stats on the six snaps he played on defense and 20 he logged on special teams.

Most of Moon’s defensive snaps in 2024 came on the right side of the defense. An exclusive rights free agent this past offseason, Moon re-signed with the Steelers in late March on a one-year contract for the minimum.

Outlook: The Steelers added OLB Jack Sawyer via the 2025 NFL Draft and he is expected to make the team’s 53-man roster as a backup behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig. Moon will likely need to hope that the Steelers ultimately keep five outside linebackers to start the 2025 regular season if he’s to make the initial 53-man roster out of the preseason.

Moon does have special teams value so that could enhance his overall 53-man roster chances this summer. He is a better special teams player than he is an outside linebacker, however.

Barring injuries at the outside linebacker position this summer, Moon will certainly have his work cut out for him. He should, however, have a great shot at making the Steelers’ initial practice squad come the start of the regular season should his bid to make the team’s Week 1 53-man roster come up short.

OT Doug Nester: Originally signed in 2024 by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia, Nester was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad just ahead of the start of the 2024 regular season. Nester, to his credit, spent the entire 2024 season on the practice squad and the team re-signed him to a Reserve/Future contract in January.

Throughout his college career, Nester mainly played right tackle and right guard. He did, however, log a few snaps at both left tackle and center. During the 2024 pre-draft process, Nester measured in at 6066, 308-pounds with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands. He did 19 reps on the bench at his pro day and ran his 40-yard-dash in 5.35 seconds. He posted a vertical jump of 28 inches, a broad jump of 8’9″ and a short-shuttle time of 4.91 seconds to go along with a three-cone time of 8.12 seconds.

Nester saw action in 56 games between West Virgia and Virginia Tech during his college career, making 52 starts over a span of five seasons.

Outlook: The fact that Nester lasted the 2024 season on the Steelers’ practice squad is worth noting. The team currently has him listed as a tackle, but he obviously has some position flexibility as well. That’s also a plus for him as he enters his first training camp as a member of the Steelers.

While with the Vikings last summer, Nester logged all of his preseason snaps at right tackle, 69 in total.

Looking forward to training camp and the preseason, we could possibly see Nester initially log snaps at right tackle. It will be interesting to see if he logs right guard snaps, too. Nester was a teammate of C Zach Frazier at West Virginia so that’s another interesting side story.

On the surface, Nester appears to have a tough path ahead of him this summer when it comes to making the Week 1 53-man roster and especially if the team only keeping nine offensive linemen in total. Nester, however, could very well wind up back on the practice squad again after the preseason ends, especially if he has a strong showing this summer on the right side of the offensive line.

Previous Posts In This Series:

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Calvin Anderson, Spencer Anderson, Calvin Austin III

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Keeanu Benton, Beanie Bishop Jr., Yahya Black

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Chris Boswell, Nick Broeker, Carson Bruener

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Sebastian Castro, Dylan Cook, Domenique Davis

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Brandin Echols, Daniel Ekuale, DeShon Elliott

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Troy Fautanu, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Zach Frazier

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Pat Freiermuth, Kenneth Gainwell, JJ Galbreath

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Derrick Harmon, Devin Harper, Malik Harrison

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Nick Herbig, Cameron Heyward, Connor Heyward

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb, Will Howard

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Evan Hull, Max Hurleman, D’Shawn Jamison

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Brandon Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Quindell Johnson

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Cameron Johnston, Broderick Jones, Steven Jones

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Donte Kent, Miles Killebrew, Christian Kuntz

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — DeMarvin Leal, Logan Lee, Montana Lemonious-Craig

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Eku Leota, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Dean Lowry

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Ryan McCollum, Mason McCormick, Cameron McCutcheon

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Lance McCutcheon, Kyler McMichael, DK Metcalf