90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, Tucker Addington

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June, and next up is the team’s annual training camp, which gets underway next week at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of that, we will preview the team’s offseason roster, three players at a time. This Steelers roster preview, which includes an outlook for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow. This series figures to exceed 90 players as the team can carry 91 players during the offseason due to the allowance of one international player designation.

The next three players we preview ahead of the Steelers’ 2025 training camp are 90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, and Tucker Addington.

WR Roman Wilson: The Steelers selected Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan and unfortunately his rookie season didn’t go anywhere near as planned.

Wilson first suffered an ankle injury in the first padded practice of training camp last season, causing him to be sidelined way past the start of the regular season.

While Wilson was ultimately able to return to the field for the team’s Week 6 game in October, he played just five offensive snaps in that contest, his NFL debut. However, an injured hamstring after that Week 6 game resulted in Wilson being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list for an extended period of time.

While Wilson was finally designated for return prior to the team’s regular season finale, he ultimately was never activated back to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured list.

Wilson was back in action this past offseason and he was a full participant in the team’s OTA and mandatory minicamp practices. In short, it appears like he’ll be ready to go full bore once the Steelers start their 2025 training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.

Outlook: After missing nearly all of training camp and all of the preseason and playing just five offensive snaps during the regular season as a rookie, Wilson has a lot of ground to make up this summer. First, he needs to stay healthy all summer. If he can’t accomplish that goal, it will be hard to get him a lot of playing time on offense at the start of the 2025 regular season.

Assuming Wilson winds up having a nice training camp and preseason this summer, he should be able to vie for some fairly decent, yet limited playing time on offense come the regular season opener. He’s likely to be the team’s third or fourth wide receiver on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III.

The Steelers added veteran WR Robert Woods to the team during the offseason and he might be the biggest obstacle on the regular season roster when it comes to wide receivers that could ultimately wind up limiting offensive snaps for Wilson.

Looking ahead for Wilson when it comes to possible stats for him in the 2025 season, it’s hard to expect him to catch more than 30 passes in his second NFL season and especially if the other wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart stay healthy for most of the year.

The Steelers will likely use quite a bit of 12 and 13 personal on offense in 2025 and that means a lot of times with two or fewer wide receivers on the field. In short, it’s hard to see Wilson cracking the 500-snap mark on offense in 2025. In fact, 400 offensive snaps for Wilson in 2025 might be expecting too much.

During his college career, Wilson certainly didn’t get a lot of experience on special teams. Because of that, it will be interesting to see if Wilson winds up getting any burn in that phase of the game once the Steelers preseason games get underway.

WR Robert Woods: The Steelers signed Woods to a one-year, $2 million contract in late April and that deal included a signing bonus of $745,000, the only fully guaranteed money in the deal.

Originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of USC, Woods has registered 171 regular season games played with 145 total starts. Along with the Bills, Woods has also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and the Houston Texans.

For his NFL career to date, Woods has registered 683 receptions for 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns on 1,093 targets in regular season play. He also has 514 career rushing yards and five touchdowns in regular season play on 75 total attempts. As far as Woods’ NFL history as a returner, he has returned 34 punts for 287 yards to date and seven kickoffs for 153 yards.

Last season as a member of the Texans, Woods caught just 20 passes for 203 yards on 30 total targets. He also returned 15 punts for 144 yards last season and five kickoffs for 144 yards. He played 361 offensive snaps during the 2024 regular season and 71 more on special teams. A somewhat position-flexible wide receiver overall, Woods turned 33 in April.

Outlook: Does Woods have one more half decent season left in him for the Steelers to utilize? We might find out the answer to that question during the team’s training camp and three preseason games.

As we sit here right before the start of the Steelers’ 2025 training camp, it’s easy to imagine Woods being on the Week 1 53-man roster come September. Even so, I’m not sure I would consider Woods a stone-cold, lead pipe lock for the Week 1 roster right now.

Woods has caught a total of 60 passes over the course of his last two NFL seasons. On the heels of that, it’s hard to envision him topping that two-year average of 30 with the Steelers in 2025. Should Woods make the 53-man roster out of the preseason and wind up playing a ton of snaps on offense during the regular season, that likely means that one of DK Metcalf or Calvin Austin III sustained a significant injury at some point.

Woods does not possess very much special teams ability at this point of his career so he’ll need to earn his gameday helmet weekly as a potential contributor on offense. Due to his low salary for 2025, we could see Woods on the team’s inactive list several times throughout the 2025 regular season as a healthy scratch.

In closing, Woods is what he is at this point of his career. 2025 is likely going to be his final NFL season and that assumes he winds up making Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster. Logic tells you he will, but don’t be shocked if he doesn’t. Also, don’t be shocked if Woods winds up catching fewer than 20 passes during the 2025 regular season.

LS Tucker Addington: The Steelers signed Addington late in June following the Houston Texans cutting ties with him earlier that month. The Steelers were already somewhat familiar with Addington prior to them signing him as he tried out for the team in September of 2023 and 2024.

Originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Sam Houston State, Addington has bounced around plenty of NFL rosters. After starting his NFL career with the Cowboys, Addington has since spent time with six other NFL teams.

To date, Addington has appeared in 10 NFL games. In 2024, he appeared in four games in total, three with the Miami Dolphins and one with the New England Patriots. He has one career tackle, a solo stop as a member of the Washington Commanders in 2023.

Addington made his NFL debut in 2022 with the Patriots. He also spent the 2022 season with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL as the team’s long snapper.

Part of the Texas long snapping College Hall of Honor, Addington is credited for having the fastest snaps of any alumni at 0.65 seconds, better than the NFL standard, which is regarded as being 0.70 seconds.

Outlook: The Steelers looked at several different long snappers during the early portion of the offseason. Because of that, it’s not surprising that a long snapper with some NFL experience was ultimately added to the offseason roster this year to help push veteran LS Christian Kuntz during training camp and the preseason.

Kuntz has served as the Steelers long snapper since 2021 and there’s been no real signs that he’s at risk of losing his job this summer. Last season, Kuntz received a 54.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest of his career.

Obviously, the Steelers could still easily move on from Kuntz by Week 1 should he have a miserable training camp and preseason. Even so, that seems very unlikely to happen. The more plausible way for Addington to become the team’s long snapper for the 2025 regular season would likely be the result of Kuntz getting injured. So, don’t rush out and buy any Addington jerseys right now.

Previous Posts In This Series:

