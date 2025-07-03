90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Donte Kent, Miles Killebrew, Christian Kuntz

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 offseason practices concluded in the middle of June, and next up is the team’s annual training camp, which will get underway in the latter part of July at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Ahead of that, we will preview the team’s offseason roster, three players at a time. This Steelers roster preview, which includes an outlook for every player, will be done alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow. This series figures to exceed 90 players as the team can carry 91 players during the offseason due to the allowance of one international player designation.

The next three players we will preview ahead of the Steelers’ 2025 training camp are Donte Kent, Miles Killebrew, and Christian Kuntz.

CB Donte Kent: The Steelers selected Kent in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan. A Harrisburg, PA native, Kent measured in during the 2025 pre-draft process at 5102, 187-pounds with 31-inch arms and 8 1/2-inch hands. He ran his pro day 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, posted a vertical jump of 38 1/1-inches, and a broad jump of 10’3″. His short shuttle time was 4.38 seconds, and his three-cone drill time was 7.15 seconds.

In 53 games played in college, Kent registered 171 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 46 passes defensed. Throughout his five seasons at Central Michigan, Kent played all over in the secondary as he logged time at outside cornerback, slot cornerback, and even some at free safety. Additionally, Kent got a lot of experience on special teams during his college career.

While Kent did break up a lot of passes during his college career, he also allowed an enormous number of receptions that resulted in explosive plays. According to charting done by Pro Football Focus, Kent allowed 169 receptions for 2,346 yards and 13 touchdowns in coverage at Central Michigan on 284 total targets. he also missed 45 tackles during his college career.

Outlook: Kent’s primary goal this summer should be winning a spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster and that won’t be an easy task at all. The Steelers are heavy on cornerbacks entering training camp this summer thanks to the offseason additions of Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Brandin Nichols. Additionally, cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr., Beanie Bishop Jr., Cory Trice Jr., James Pierre, D’Shawn Jamison, and Kyler McMichael are all under contract with the team.

Positionally, Kent probably projects best as a slot cornerback in the NFL and an occasional outside cornerback. While he did log some playing time in college at free safety, it wasn’t a lot overall. If the Steelers were to move Kent to free safety, that conversion might take more than just one offseason.

Kent does seem ready, willing, and able to play on special teams so at least that should help his cause some this summer. He’ll likely need to be a huge asset this summer on special teams to ultimately make the 53-man roster.

Realistically, and assuming the Steelers’ top cornerbacks all remain healthy this summer, Kent might wind up as a strong candidate to open the 2025 regular season on the team’s practice squad. Regardless of whatever destiny awaits Kent the remainder of this offseason, he is one of the team’s 2025 draft class members so his time in training camp and the preseason should get our full attention.

S Miles Killebrew: Last offseason, Killebrew, who has been with the Steelers since 2021, re-signed with the team on a two-year, $6.5 million contract that included a $2.09 million signing bonus.

Killebrew went on to play in all 17 regular season games with the Steelers in 2025, in addition to the team’s lone playoff game. He tallied 13 total tackles in 2024 with all of those coming on special teams.

Not surprisingly, Killebrew only played nine defensive snaps in 2025 in six different games that he appeared in on that side of the football. Additionally, and also not surprisingly, Killebrew logged 303 special teams snaps in 2025 as the unit’s captain. he ended the regular season tied with TE Connor Heyward for the team lead in special teams snaps logged.

Outlook: While he is indeed listed as a safety, Killebrew’s value to the Steelers is on special teams and that’s likely to be the case once again in 2025. Barring an injury, he should make the 53-man roster in September and will likely be voted the captain of special teams once again.

The hope is that if Killebrew winds up playing on defense in 2025 that his appearances in contests will be minimal like they were in 2024. Something will have probably gone horribly wrong for the Steelers defense in 2025 should Killebrew need to log more than 20 snaps on that unit throughout the season.

Killebrew is now a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro as a special teams player and the hope is that he is able to play well enough in that phase of the game in 2025 to warrant adding to those two counts. He has the ability to block a punt during a game a two during the 2025 season that could wind up playing heavily into an outcome or two.

LS Christian Kuntz: Last offseason, Kuntz, who has been the Steelers’ long snapper since 2021, re-signed with the team on a three-year, $3.765 million contract that included a $325,000 signing bonus.

Kuntz went on to play in all 17 regular season games with the Steelers in 2025, in addition to the team’s lone playoff game. He tallied two total tackles in 2024 with all of those obviously coming on special teams.

Kuntz had to work with two different placekick holders in 2024 in punters Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman. Pro Football Focus gave Kuntz a special teams grade of 54.0 for his play in 2024, and that was his new high to date. While a few of Kuntz’s snaps in 2024 could have been a little better, they were all collectively more than good enough to allow K Chris Boswell to have a career season in field goals made.

Outlook: Kuntz will enter this year’s training camp as the favorite to win the long snapper job once again. The Steelers, however, did add LS Tucker Addington to their offseason roster in June, and he will likely be asked to push Kuntz this summer throughout training camp.

Barring Kuntz getting injured or having a miserable training camp and preseason, he should retain his job this summer. Stranger things have happened in the past, however.

Previous Posts In This Series:

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Calvin Anderson, Spencer Anderson, Calvin Austin III

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Keeanu Benton, Beanie Bishop Jr., Yahya Black

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Chris Boswell, Nick Broeker, Carson Bruener

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Sebastian Castro, Dylan Cook, Domenique Davis

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Brandin Echols, Daniel Ekuale, DeShon Elliott

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Troy Fautanu, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Zach Frazier

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Pat Freiermuth, Kenneth Gainwell, JJ Galbreath

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Derrick Harmon, Devin Harper, Malik Harrison

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Nick Herbig, Cameron Heyward, Connor Heyward

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb, Will Howard

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Evan Hull, Max Hurleman, D’Shawn Jamison

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Brandon Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, Quindell Johnson

90 In 30: Steelers 2025 Training Camp Preview Series — Cameron Johnston, Broderick Jones, Steven Jones