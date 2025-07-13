2026 NFL Draft Summer Scouting Series: Wide Receiver

A return of our Summer Scouting Series here at Steelers Depot as we highlight 2026 NFL Draft hopefuls who are generating buzz prior to the start of the 2025 college football season. This year, we will highlight several position groups where the Steelers may have interest and three to four names that could interest Pittsburgh once the pre-draft process gets underway. This edition looks at wide receiver.

No. 0 JORDYN TYSON, WR, ARIZONA STATE — 6-1, 195 POUNDS

When you turn to the 2026 draft class as it stands today, several names stick out that could fill that spot nicely. Currently, the top-ranked WR prospect on NFL Mock Draft Database is Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson.

As mentioned in a previous post on Tyson, the 6’1, 195-pound junior served as the focal point of the Sun Devils’ passing attack last season, catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. Tyson can play in the slot and out wide and has the combination of size and shake to be a well-rounded receiver who can operate in all facets of the passing game.

He is a reliable target underneath and can stretch the field vertically, making him an ideal complement to Metcalf. He is more of a technician for the height/weight/speed specimen that Metcalf is on the outside. With QB Sam Leavitt also returning after enjoying a strong 2024 campaign, look for the two to form one of the strongest duos in the country, potentially propelling Tyson to be a Day 1 pick in next year’s draft.

No. 0 ANTONIO WILLIAMS, WR, CLEMSON — 5-11, 190 POUNDS

Another QB/WR duo that enjoyed a lot of success last season in college football was Clemson QB Cade Klubnik and WR Antonio Williams. Klubnik had a breakout campaign in 2024. Meanwhile, Williams was the top target for his quarterback and a quality prospect in his own right.

The 5-11, 190-pound junior had a strong bounce-back season last year after an injury-plagued 2023 campaign, posting 75 receptions for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with seven carries for 101 yards and a score on the ground.

Williams is versatile inside-outside and a fluid route runner who displays great burst and acceleration, quickly pulling away from defenders in coverage and with the ball in his hands after the catch. He can run nearly every route in the book and plays much bigger than his listed size would suggest in the middle of the field and the red zone.

Going back through his tape, Williams had the opportunity for an even bigger season last year as Klubnik missed him on several wide-open plays. If Williams continues to take a step forward in his game, and he and Klubnik get a better chemistry this season, look for Williams to have one of the best statistical seasons in the FBS in 2025.

No. 17 CARNELL TATE, WR, OHIO STATE — 6-3, 191 POUNDS

Ohio State’s Carnell Tate looks to be the next in line of great receivers to come out of Columbus, making a strong impression last season during their national championship run. Tate played as the third receiver in the pecking order last season for the Buckeyes behind Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka, but that isn’t a knock on Tate’s caliber of play.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound junior caught 52 passes last season for 733 yards and four scores, primarily playing on the outside with Emeka Egbuka in the slot last year, but still showcasing great route running savvy at his size. He’s a fluid mover in space to find open spots against the zone or separate from man coverage.

Tate has good size and length to win down the field and in the red zone, but also displays smoothness desired for a player of his size, making him a well-rounded prospect. His overall athleticism could be a question mark, but Tate should see more targets and opportunities in 2025 with the departure of Egbuka, making him one of the top names to watch.

No. 12 DENZEL BOSTON, WR, WASHINGTON — 6-4, 209 POUNDS

One wide receiver that more closely resembles DK Metcalf’s profile at the top of this class is Washington’s Denzel Boston. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound junior is a height/weight/speed specimen in his own right, and had to bide his time for the likes of Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk to go to the league before getting his shot in the starting lineup.

In his first full year as a starter in 2024, Boston caught 63 passes for 834 yards and nine touchdowns. He has the big body to win in the red zone or along the sideline on the jump ball, having strong hands at the catch point to out-muscle defensive backs for the football.

Boston isn’t only just a big body, as he is capable of generating separation on his routes on the outside and stretching the field vertically. Boston could give Pittsburgh a mismatch nightmare scenario for opposing defenses with he and Metcalf both being physically imposing receivers, something the team may of had with Metcalf and Pickens before the latter was traded this offseason. Boston profiles as a Day Two pick, but could sneak into the backend of Day One with a strong 2025 campaign.