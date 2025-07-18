2026 NFL Draft Summer Scouting Series: Offensive Tackle

It’s a return of our Summer Scouting Series here at Steelers Depot as we highlight 2026 NFL Draft hopefuls who are generating buzz prior to the start of the 2025 college football season. This year, we will highlight several position groups where the Steelers may have interest, and three to four names that could entice Pittsburgh once the pre-draft process gets underway. This edition looks at offensive tackle.

No. 74 KADYN PROCTOR, OT, ALABAMA — 6-7, 369 POUNDS

Kadyn Proctor shocked the Iowa faithful when he changed his commitment status from the in-state Hawkeyes to the Alabama Crimson Tide coming out of high school, but the decision has proven to be a fruitful one for Proctor and his NFL prospects. The 6-7, 369-pound junior is a mammoth of a man with the size, mass and strength to toss defenders around with ease, showcasing impressive athleticism for his size similar to former Alabama tackles Evan Neal and JC Latham who both went in the first round.

Proctor has plenty of upside as a pass protector too, possessing the length and movement skills that make it difficult for defenders to work past him into the pocket. He’s struggled with inconsistencies in that facet of his game through his first two seasons as a starter, but will have a chance to take a step forward heading into Year 3 with the Crimson Tide. He’s the current favorite to be the top tackle off the board next spring.

No. 61 FANCIS MAUIGOA, OT, MIAMI (FL) — 6-6, 315 POUNDS

Francis Mauigoa has also been a sought-after tackle prospect dating back to his days in high school. He was born in American Samoa but played his prep ball at IMG Academy in Florida before signing with the Miami Hurricanes. Mauigoa started right away as a true freshman just like Proctor, having now started 26 games at right tackle. He is a sound pass blocker who also has good movement for being 6-6, 315 pounds. He’s able to make plays out in space in the running game.

Mauigoa doesn’t have the quickest feet or the most impressive strength, but he’s a rock-solid prospect who is sound in nearly every category. He could be a plug-and-play starting right tackle from Day 1 as a likely first-round pick who will have the chance to block for Carson Beck this season after protecting No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward this past season.

No. 71 CALEB LOMU, OT, UTAH — 6-6, 304 POUNDS

Utah has a pair of offensive tackles drawing attention in this coming draft with Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano. Lomu is a long, tall blocker who is a plus athlete at the position, showing great fluidity in the open field as a run blocker along with quick feet in pass protection. His overall play strength is his greatest concern, as he’s a tad undersized for his height and frame but shows plenty of desire and grit as a run blocker, looking to drive defenders off their spot.

Lomu would do well to add some functional mass and strength to his frame this offseason as he looks to have a sound 2025 campaign going into his second season as the starting left tackle. More likely a Day 2 selection at this juncture, a strong season would do a lot to boost Lomu’s draft stock with plenty of prospects positioning themselves to round out the top five.

No. 55 SEPNCER FANO, OT, UTAH — 6-5, 304 POUNDS

Fano possesses a different skill set than Lomu. Fano is a nasty run blocker, looking to dominate his competition across from him on the line of scrimmage. He started 11 games at left tackle and one at right tackle in 2023. However, he moved to right tackle in 2024 and represented himself well there, starting 12 games and earning Second-Team All-American honors thanks to his play upfront paving running lanes for the Utes offense.

Fano has the bloodlines you like to see from a prospect, having his brother also on the team while his sister plays basketball in college. He also has four uncles who all played college football and in the NFL. Should Fano produce a similar season to what he had a year ago, we should expect the 6-5, 304-pound junior to declare and be one of the most sought-after prospects at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

No. 66 DREW SHELTON, OT PENN STATE — 6-5, 306 POUNDS

Penn State OT Drew Shelton grew up in the state of Pennsylvania and stayed in-state by committing to the Nittany Lions. The Downingtown, Pennsylvania native started five games at left tackle during his true freshman season and started all 16 games last season after starting just once in 2023. He blocked the blindside of QB Drew Allar and showed a unique blend of athleticism and sound technique at tackle, giving Penn State a reliable bookend blocker.

Shelton plays with a loose lower half in pass protection and is an easy mover in space. He could stand to play with more aggressiveness as a run blocker and have a strong punch in pass protection, but he’s a reliable blocker with a high floor who could develop into a capable starter in the league with time.

Playing with more consistency and highlight reel blocks in 2025 will help Shelton’s chances at being one of the top tackles selected next spring as he and Penn State look to make another run to the College Football Playoffs in 2025.