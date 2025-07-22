2026 NFL Draft Summer Scouting Series: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik

A return of our Summer Scouting Series here at Steelers Depot. We highlight 2026 NFL Draft hopefuls who are generating buzz prior to the start of the 2025 CFB season at positions that the Pittsburgh Steelers may have interest in several months from now, once the pre-draft process really ramps up.

CADE KLUBNIK, QB, CLEMSON (SENIOR) — 6-2, 210 POUNDS

THE GOOD

— Good athlete who can be a threat on the ground

— Uses his athleticism to make plays outside of the pocket

— Can make off-platform throws with various arm angles

— Throws from a strong, stable base

— Comfortable throwing the ball under pressure

— Displays impressive touch on his deep passes

— Has the arm strength to push the ball down the field

— Likes his back-shoulder fades along the sideline

— Can climb the pocket and will step into his throws

— Does a good job surveying the field for an open target

— Going into his third year as a full-time starter

— Play and production made a notable leap in 2024

— High-character guy in the locker room and on the field

THE BAD

— Doesn’t possess ideal size/functional mass at the position

— Velocity on his passes is only average

— Can put the ball at risk due to willingness to throw into danger

— Can be separated from the football when the pressure sets in

BIO

— Senior from Austin, Texas

— Born Oct. 10, 2003 (age 21)

— Marketing major

— Brother, Reed, played wide receiver at Yale

— Five-star recruit, according to Rivals

— Passed for 7,426 yards with 86 touchdowns and seven interceptions and won three state championships in high school

— Committed to Clemson out of high school

— 2022: Started 0ne of 10 games played and completed 61-of-100 passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions; also rushed 42 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns

— 2023: Started 13 games and completed 290-of-454 passes for 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions as well as rushing 125 times for 182 yards and four touchdowns

— 2024: Started 14 games and completed 308-of-486 passes for 3,639 yards with 36 passing touchdowns against only six interceptions; rushed 119 times for 463 yards and seven touchdowns

— 3x All-ACC Academic Team (2022-24), U.S. Army Player of the Year Award (2021), Elite 11 MVP (2021), Texas Gatorade Football Player of the Year (2021), USA Today Offensive Player of the Year (2020-21)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Coming out of high school, Cade Klubnik was the name to know as the Westlake product was considered the top quarterback recruit in the country. He ended up rewriting the record books at the same school that produced Super Bowl-champion QBs Drew Brees and Nick Foles, winning three state titles. He signed with Clemson where he won the starting job in 2023 and enjoyed a breakout season in 2024.

When you pop in the tape on Klubnik, you see a passer who isn’t afraid to make the big throw in pressure situations. Tight-window throws as well as touch passes are littered throughout his tape, Klubnik having the accuracy to drop the ball in the bucket or fit it between defenders to his intended target. Check out this pass Klubnik makes in the 2024 season opener against Georgia. Standing tall in the pocket, he drops a pass over top the defender as the pressure sets in, his receiver coming down with the catch inbounds.

Klubnik completed several impressive touch passes during Clemson’s primetime matchup against Texas last season. He dropped the ball into the bucket on three passes here over top of defenders in coverage while facing pressure bearing down on him in the pocket in the final two clips.

Klubnik isn’t afraid to stand in the point and take the hit when looking down the field for his intended target, staying calm under pressure. Check out this completion Klubnik makes against NC State. He gets rocked from behind but manages to loft the ball up and his intended target climbs the ladder for the catch over top of the defender for the explosive play.

Klubnik has the touch as a passer to make the back-shoulder throw along the sideline that can be nearly impossible for defenders to stop, even when in tight coverage. Check out this play against Virginia. Klubnik completes the pass down the right sideline, the pass catcher turning back to the ball for the easy first-down completion.

Klubnik is a good athlete who can make plays outside of the pocket, being able to throw on the run off-platform. Check out the clips below of Klubnik making the play outside of structure with the first clip showing him rolling out to his right and throwing the ball over a defender to complete the pass along the sideline and move the chains.

In the second clip, watch as Klubnik rolls out of the pocket to evade the pressure and heaves the ball down the field to WR Antonio Williams, who jumps up to snag the deep ball for the score.

Klubnik doesn’t only showcase his athleticism as a passer as he is a legit threat on the ground with his legs. He had multiple big runs last season for Clemson, including this 50-yard house call. He takes off up the middle and out-angles a defender to the sideline, racing off to the end zone.

CONCLUSION

Cade Klubnik is highly touted prospect who lived up to expectations as a top recruit out of high school last season, enjoying a breakout season and helping put Clemson back on the map as a national contender. He is going to need to author a similar season in 2025 to give the Tigers a chance at a CFP Championship as well as to solidify his status as a first-round draft pick this coming spring.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to find their quarterback of the future, and Klubnik has the pedigree as well as the production to be in the running should he be there when the Steelers are on the clock. His playmaking in crucial situations is what Pittsburgh has missed in recent seasons and is exactly what this team needs out of its starting quarterback of the future if Klubnik can prove to be that guy again in 2025.

Projection: Day 1/Early Day 2

Games Watched: at Texas (2024), vs NC State (2024) at Pitt (2024), vs Georgia (2024)