2025 Fourth Of July Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

Pittsburgh didn’t wait until the Fourth of July to set off fireworks. What’s normally a quiet and sleepy week leading into the holiday began with a blockbuster. Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth round pick to the Miami Dolphins for CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Jonnu Smith, and a 2027 seventh round selection. It’s the type of trade rarely seen in the NFL, especially in late June.

Ramsey and Smith received pay raises/extensions as part of the deal.

It’s the latest major move the Steelers have made this season in an effort to turn over the roster, capture a playoff win, and go on a postseason run. Time will only tell if Omar Khan’s aggressive decisions will pay off.

Elsewhere, Aaron Rodgers got together with several Steelers’ pass-catchers for his promised Malibu workout. WR DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III and TE Pat Freiermuth were among those who attended.

Training camp is less than three weeks away for what’s setting up to be a really interesting summer. And hopefully, an even more interesting fall.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend.

1 – On a scale of 1-10, how happy are with you the Fitzpatrick/Ramsey/Smith trade (1 meaning hating it, 10 meaning absolutely loving it)?

2 – Who will have more: Jonnu Smith touchdowns or Jalen Ramsey interceptions?

3 – Who will have more: Cam Heyward sacks or Connor Heyward special teams tackles?

4 – Yes or no, would you want the Steelers to sign WR Tyler Boyd?

5 – Put a percentage chance on EDGE T.J. Watt being traded before Week One?

Recap: 2025 One Month to Camp Friday Night Five Questions

Yinzer Nation, you kept the fire burning! With DeShon Elliott’s extension locked and T.J. Watt’s contract talks simmering, 12 Steelers Depot diehards—including leaderboard titan Wes —dropped hot takes on June 27’s Friday Night Five. Monday’s Pittsburgh-Miami blockbuster trade, which sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami and lit up social media, adds fresh context to your answers. Here’s what you said about the 2025 Steelers.

Q1: Steelers Opening Drive Offense

Will Aaron Rodgers end Pittsburgh’s opening-drive touchdown drought? All 12 respondents predict a TD in Weeks 1–4. Beaver Falls Hosiery and Ted Webb bet on Week 1 versus the Jets, with Ted calling a 30-yard bomb to DK Metcalf. Yinzer optimism is sky-high—can Rodgers deliver?

Q2: Rodger’s Future

Will Rodgers backtrack on retirement and play in 2026? Most fans are skeptical, pegging odds at 0–15%. Chris92021 sees him co-hosting with Pat McAfee instead, but newguy68 give a 50/50 shot, saying it “depends on the season.” Pittsburgh’s bracing for a one-year Rodgers ride.

Q3: Bring Back Mike Hilton?

Should the Steelers re-sign CB Mike Hilton? Fans voted “No” 9–3, citing his age (31) and fading coverage. Steven Small said he “looked cooked,” though Ted Webb would take him cheap. After yesterday’s trade sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami, the secondary’s overhaul makes Hilton’s return a long shot as he secondary rebuilds.

Q4: Best Offensive Coordinator

Who’s the Steelers’ top OC: Ken Whisenhunt, Bruce Arians, or Todd Haley? Arians dominated with 8 votes, with Richard Prezel praising his pass-heavy attack that boosted Big Ben. Whisenhunt got 4 votes, as FlaFan47 noted, “Whiz got the trophy” with a run-first scheme. Haley’s Killer B’s era? Zero votes—playoff flops hurt.

Q5: Highsmith’s Sack Total

How many sacks for Alex Highsmith in 2025? Eight fans predict 7.5–10, with Ted Webb and Richard Prezel eyeing over 10 if T.J. Watt draws double-teams. Steven Small’s lone vote for under 7 questions Highsmith’s role in new rotations. Fans see him as a pass-rush force.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers What Week Do Steelers Score TD Opening Drive Weeks 1-4 TBD Chances Rodgers Plays in 2026 10-15 Percent TBD Should Team Re-Sign Mike Hilton No TBD Who was Best Steelers Offensive Coordinator Bruce Arians TBD How Many Sacks by Alex Highsmith 7.5 to 10 TBD

Final Thoughts

You’re pumped for Rodgers to spark the offense but expect him to bolt post-2025. The Minkah trade shakes up the secondary, nixing Hilton hopes, while Arians reigns as OC king, and Highsmith’s set to feast. Keep ruling the leaderboard and drop your takes for this week’s Friday Night Five!