‘Zip On That Ball:’ Local Analyst Offers Impression Of Aaron Rodgers’ Debut Practice

New Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is 41 and will turn 42 in December. This isn’t the same quarterback, athletically, who led the Packers to a victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV and was named Super Bowl MVP. He threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in that game. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the arm to make big throws, though.

KDKA’s Richie Walsh was at the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Steelers on Tuesday. He got to see Aaron Rodgers throw during individual drills. And Walsh was impressed.

“I know it’s just throwing footballs around in shorts, but he still has an arm,” said Walsh Tuesday on The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan. “He’s slinging it around… It just comes out so quick, and he’s slinging it, he’s firing it. There’s some zip on that ball. Throwing 30 yards down the field with some zip.”

Aaron Rodgers slinging it around during individual drills on the first day of mini camp. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/av5DfGnYUk — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) June 10, 2025

Perhaps the extended offseason did some good for Rodgers, both physically and mentally. Mark Kaboly said that he was essentially living in the training room toward the end of last season with the New York Jets. But Walsh noted that Rodgers wasn’t just throwing the football with zip. Rodgers was also moving around quite well during those drills.

Rodgers said that he’s feeling better about his Achilles’ injury that occurred only moments into the first game of the 2023 season. So, the fact that he’s moving well in drills bears that out. But an injury like that doesn’t just affect mobility; it affects Rodgers’ ability to plant and throw. And by Walsh’s account (and video), Rodgers is having no issues planting and firing the ball right now.

If Aaron Rodgers still has the arm to throw the ball with zip and accuracy during the 2025 season, the Steelers will be in a good spot to challenge for not only a playoff berth but a playoff win. And even though last year did not go as Rodgers or the Jets thought it could, he did showcase that arm at points in the season.