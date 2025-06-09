Zach Frazier ‘Feels Like’ Steelers’ Creed Humphrey, SI Analysts Say

Could C Zach Frazier make up for the Steelers having passed on Creed Humphrey back in 2021, whom many fans believe they should have drafted instead of TE Pat Freiermuth? While Freiermuth has developed into a good tight end, Humphrey has been one of the best centers in the league.

But they now arguably have one of the best centers in the league in Zach Frazier, last year’s second-round pick. Or if he isn’t already at that level, he certainly has the potential, as many agree. Pro Football Focus, for example, already believes he is up there. And so do Sports Illustrated analysts Conor Orr and Albert Breer.

Speaking of the Steelers’ young offensive line as a burgeoning unit, the two praised Zach Frazier on Monday Morning Quarterback. “If you can hit on a dynamic young center—Creed Humphrey comes to mind in Kansas City”, Orr said, “It makes things so much easier”.

Breer echoed Orr’s thoughts, saying that “Frazier feels like Humphrey a couple years ago”.

The Chiefs selected Humphrey 63rd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was an immediate starter and has started every game of his four-year career. In that time, he has made three Pro Bowls and been a two-time All-Pro selection, including first-team in 2024. While Zach Frazier didn’t finish third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting like Humphrey, he drew strong reviews for his play as well.

Like Humphrey, Frazier started from Day 1 for the Steelers, though he did miss two games due to injury. In all, he played nearly 1,000 snaps last season and rarely seemed to put a foot wrong. Sure, he had the occasional rookie moment, but overall, he looked really solid. Even Mason Rudolph sees him looking like a mature veteran just 14 months into his NFL career.

Last year, Pittsburgh set out to find “the next great Steelers center” after learning that wasn’t Kendrick Green. While they kicked a tire or two in free agency, they had their eyes set on the draft. Passing on one in the first round in favor of OT Troy Fautanu, they held their breath as Zach Frazier fell into their lap.

Frazier, Fautanu, and 2024 fourth-round pick Mason McCormick will make up 60 percent of the Steelers’ starting offensive line this year, which is quite remarkable in and of itself. Both Frazier and McCormick played with starter-level ability as rookies. Fautanu appears to have fallen short of that only due to injury, which limited to just one game.

Now, Creed Humphrey is an Olympic-height bar for any center to clear. Perhaps Zach Frazier never quite rises to that level, but he looks like someone who will stabilize the Steelers’ center position for years to come. And that is arguably the biggest impact Humphrey had in Kansas City, helping to stabilize the line of a champion.