Zach Azzanni Says Calvin Austin III Is Steelers’ No. 2 WR

There’s been a lot of discussion about who will fill the Pittsburgh Steelers’ No. 2 wide receiver spot after the team traded George Pickens. The Steelers have veteran Robert Woods, second-year receiver Roman Wilson and fourth-year receiver Calvin Austin III, who had a breakout 2024 campaign all behind DK Metcalf, and according to wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, it’s Austin who has the No. 2 spot right now.

“Everyone’s downplaying, underplaying our group right now. I love it that way. I don’t want anyone looking at us anyway. It’ll be good. So I think that two spot is all Calvin’s right now. And really, him and DK are such different players, there’s going to be plays where he is the one guy, ’cause that’s his route, and vice versa, because they’re so different in stature,” Azzanni said Wednesday via video posted to Twitter by TribLive’s Chris Adamski.

“I think everyone overlooks Number 19. That guy’s a legit NFL receiver…he just gets separation all over the field, he’ll bite your face off in the run game, nothing affects him, a great leader. He can do a lot of things a two can do,” Azzanni said about Austin via The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly on Twitter.

Austin primarily played in the slot last season, but he also lined up wide on 270 snaps, so it’s something he’s capable of doing. After registering just 180 yards in his first season healthy in 2023, Austin took a big step last season, catching 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns. His performance last season likely gives Azzanni plenty of confidence that Austin can continue to handle a bigger role, and if his numbers can continue to improve, he’ll be a solid secondary option for Pittsburgh.

While Metcalf is a big, physical receiver who can win with his size, Austin is smaller and shiftier and the Steelers can use the two of them together to generate looks. Both are downfield threats and Austin also has the ability to work underneath and then make something happen with the ball in his hands. Even with his strong season last year, it’s interesting that Azzanni so definitively declared him the No. 2 at this point in the offseason.

While position coaches aren’t as guarded as head coaches and coordinators, an answer about a competition throughout the offseason would be expected, but it speaks to Azzanni’s confidence in Austin that he’s willing to declare him as the No. 2 during just the second day of minicamp. Obviously, things can change from now to the start of the season. But if Austin can continue to play well, it seems as if that job will be his, unless the Steelers ultimately bring in a playmaker from outside the organization who can hold that role.

This is a big year for Austin, who will be a free agent following the season. He’ll have an opportunity to play a big role on a team led by Aaron Rodgers and potentially make himself some money after the year if he can continue to improve after his breakout last season. His coaches are confident in him, and with a quarterback in Rodgers who has spread the ball around in the past, Austin could be due for a nice bump in production.