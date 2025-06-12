‘You Have The Money:’ Joe Haden Urges Steelers To Get Deal Done With T.J. Watt

Joe Haden spent the last five years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During all five of those years, Haden played alongside T.J. Watt. On Thursday, Haden joined Up and Adams with Kay Adams and was asked about Watt’s contract situation.

“All I know is that T.J. Swatt is not going anywhere,” Haden said while making a play on Watt’s last name. “He’s not. The Swattster is not going anywhere. Because he’s like a Cam Heyward. End of the day, they’re gonna work it out. I mean, sometimes the money gets a little funny, but the relationship with T.J. Watt and that locker room? He’s not going anywhere.”

In a lot of ways, Watt is like Cam Heyward. Both have spent their entire NFL career with the Steelers, and each have had their own contract issues at times. Heyward skipped two weeks of OTAs last year before ultimately agreeing to terms on a deal that looks much better after his terrific 2024 season. As for Watt, this is now his second time struggling to find common ground with the team during contract negotiations. After minicamp practice on Wednesday, Heyward gave some support for his teammate.

Haden specifically mentioned Watt’s importance to the locker room. Amid the quarterback struggles Pittsburgh has had in recent years, Watt has become its franchise player. Sometimes, it makes sense to move on from a player as they get old and want market-resetting money. But Watt is a different story. If he was to spend any time in his career elsewhere, it would be a big hit to the locker room.

In fact, Haden thinks it might convince some in the locker room that the team doesn’t really care about winning.

“What does that look like for everybody else?” Haden asked. “Like anyone that plays for Pittsburgh, if T.J.’s gone, It’s like, ‘Oh, you guys don’t wanna win. It’s not about the team.’ If it’s about a couple dollars, you have the money to give T.J. Watt a couple dollars. I know everybody on the team is feeling the exact same way. If anybody were to get paid early, it should be T.J.”

Watt would have the argument to paid early, but it’s hardly early at this point. He’s heading into the final year of his deal, and the Steelers don’t negotiate contracts during the season. If there’s a time for a contract extension, it’s got to happen in the next few months with Watt already holding out of mandatory minicamp this week.

At the end of the day, it still remains likely that Watt is a Steeler beyond 2025. The organization seems to want that as much as Watt does. However, it’s hard to deny that this is getting more uncomfortable than the Steelers would like. They’re not blameless, though.

If Watt had been extended sooner, they wouldn’t have to compete with the other edge rushers who signed extensions this offseason. And with Aaron Rodgers making less than $20 million this season, they have the money. Even if the Steelers draft a quarterback next April, he will be on a rookie contract. It’s never easy to fit a massive extension into the budget, but it’s hardly impossible for the Steelers.

Haden spent half a decade with the Steelers. His opinion on the locker room should carry weight. Again, Watt’s contract situation should work itself out, but the longer it continues, the more uncomfortable it gets.