With Win Over Packers In Week 8, Aaron Rodgers Will Join Exclusive Club

With Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting one of the most experienced quarterbacks the game has ever seen. He’s been playing for two decades, and during that time, he’s managed to beat every single team, except for the Green Bay Packers. He’ll get a shot to do so in Week 8 this season. If Pittsburgh wins that game, he’ll become only the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams.

Aaron Rodgers will look to join a unique group of NFL quarterbacks with a win vs. his former team 👀 pic.twitter.com/JRpefRdg5K — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 6, 2025

Rodgers has only played for two teams, the Packers and the New York Jets. He beat the Jets a few times while he was still playing in Green Bay. However, those teams did not play each other during Rodgers’ two years in New York. In 2025, he’ll get a crack at both of his former teams. And the Steelers’ Sunday Night Football appearance against Green Bay will be the first time he’s ever played the Packers.

The only four quarterbacks who have beaten all 32 teams are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. For what it’s worth, both Joe Montana and Fran Tarkenton also beat every single team in the league during their time. When they played, though, there were only 28 franchises.

Along with Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson are the only other active quarterbacks searching for the same milestone. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also beat 31 teams in his career.

Even before Rodgers signed the Steelers, their matchup against the Packers was attractive. It’s a stand-alone primetime game between two of the most historic NFL franchises. The Steelers are even going to debut a throwback jersey that night.

For obvious reasons, it’s now even more interesting. Rodgers will get a chance to play the team he spent 18 years with. He’ll also have a chance to face the quarterback he helped mentor in Jordan Love. Love himself thinks it would be “special” to face his former mentor.

In many ways, things are coming full circle for Aaron Rodgers in 2025. He starts the year against one of his former teams in the Jets and gets a chance to knock off the Packers just a couple of months later. After a disappointing last two seasons, Rodgers will be playing with a fire in his belly as he hopes to end his career on a high note. You can bet he’ll feel even more motivation heading into these specific games. He could cement himself even further in the league’s history books in the process.