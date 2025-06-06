With Rodgers In Tow, Pressure Only Increases For Broderick Jones

Even with the news of Aaron Rodgers’ reported signing dominating the media cycle, what will make the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season a success long-term is the play of the offensive line. A young and developing group with plenty of potential, they still have something to prove. Of that group, no one is feeling the pressure like left tackle Broderick Jones.

That much was obvious even before Rodgers’ signing that should become official later today. It’s a topic we’ve already outlined. Jones is coming off a poor second season, one full of injury and ugly play. Had it not been for Troy Fautanu’s knee injury, Jones may have spent most of the season on the Steelers’ bench. With Dan Moore Jr. departing, Jones flipped over to left tackle. It’s the position he played in college and where he believes he’s more comfortable. If it ever was one, there’s no excuse of Jones being played out of position. He’s locked into one spot, no longer bouncing around the left and right side like summer’s past.

Entering his third season, Jones must play well. There’s no getting around it. He must show tangible improvement with more physicality as a run blocker and better use of his hands and punch in pass protection. He must be an asset, not a liability.

If Jones can’t do that, his future with Pittsburgh will be on thin ice. His fifth-year option due by May 2026 will likely be declined, and the front office will begin searching for his replacement.

Heavy as that is alone, now Broderick Jones is tasked in protecting a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers (who turns 42 before the season ends). It helps that Rodgers gets the ball out much quicker than Justin Fields or Russell Wilson ever have, but his career sack rate is wholly average. Last season behind a beat-up Jets’ offensive line, he was taken down 40 times. Those hits led to an early-season knee injury that hampered Rodgers for a swath of the season, only getting healthier once the Jets’ season was down for the count.

Get smoked by Myles Garrett and it’s on every highlight. Struggle against Trey Hendrickson the way Moore did in the season finale, and it will get Rodgers crushed. Jones will face two of the NFL’s best and highest-paid pass rushers in a combined four of 17 games this season. That doesn’t account for everyone else he’ll face on the schedule. Opening the season against the New York Jets’ Will McDonald. Late in the year versus Aidan Hutchinson.

This isn’t giving up on Broderick Jones. He was a young and inexperienced tackle out of college, and those players deserve patience. He’s flashed his talent and has played well in his best moments, mainly his rookie season. But Jones must be the first-rounder Omar Khan traded up for in 2023. For his sake, but also for Aaron Rodgers’ sake if this one-year partnership is going to work.